Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first Daytona 500 win & Jimmie Johnson's seventh title highlight racing week in America finale this weekend on NBCSN

NBC Sports’ Racing Week in America wraps up this weekend with tonight’s “Daytona Speed Day,” “Championship Saturday,” and ‘Sunday Funday,” highlighted by a pair of memorable Dale Earnhardt Jr. wins at Daytona tonight, landmark championships for Jimmie Johnson and Scott Dixon on Saturday, and wild NASCAR and INDYCAR finishes on Sunday.

In addition, NBC Sports continues its coverage of the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge at virtual Michigan International Speedway live this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with NBC Sports’ own Dale Earnhardt Jr. joining the field for the first time. Click here for more info.

TODAY – DAYTONA SPEED DAY

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Daytona 500 win in 2004 kicks things off tonight at 8 p.m. ET, followed by his emotional victory in the 2001 Pepsi 400 at 10 p.m. ET. Daytona Speed Day continues at 12 a.m. ET with Eli Tomac’s triumph in this year’s 50th anniversary running of the Daytona Supercross, and is capped with highlights from this year’s IMSA Rolex 24.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - 2004 Daytona 500 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 10 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN IMSA - 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

It’s what every driver works for. Championship Saturday starts at 8 p.m. ET, as Jimmie Johnson captures his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series title at Miami in 2016. The action shifts west at 10 p.m. ET, as Scott Dixon outduels Juan Pablo Montoya for his fourth career INDYCAR title at Sonoma in 2015. The racing returns to Miami at 12 a.m. ET for the 2004 NASCAR championship race and wraps up with American Flat Track’s 2018 finale at the Meadowlands.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK INDYCAR iRacing Challenge 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2016 8 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR Championship - Sonoma 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2004 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track - Meadowlands 2018 2 a.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY

Above all else, racing is fun - and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about. Last year’s wild NASCAR Playoff race at Talladega kicks things off at 10:30 p.m. ET, followed by Graham Rahal’s win by just .008 seconds over James Hinchcliffe in a riveting finish to INDYCAR’s 2016 race at Texas Motor Speedway at 12:30 a.m. ET.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019 10:30 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR - Texas Motor Speedway 2016 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Racing Roots - Kyle Larson 2:30 a.m. NBCSN

NBC Sports PR