Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL highlights "Twists and Truns Tuesday" on racing week in America beginning today at 1 P.M. on NBCSN

Racing Week in America continues today at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN with “Twists and Turns Tuesday,” providing racing fans with a chance to relive the most thrilling road course moments from the past two decades on NBC and NBCSN.

Featuring races from NASCAR, INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross and other series, Racing Week in America will have a specific theme for each day – with “Twists and Turns Tuesday” today and continuing through the week with themes like “WednesDale,” “Best of the Brickyard,” and “Daytona Speed Day.”

The NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET from the virtual Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. Six NASCAR drivers will compete in two timed races, with the race winners advancing to Thursday night’s championship race at virtual Martinsville Speedway. In addition, “Peacock Provisionals” can be awarded to fill out Thursday’s field should one driver win both races in a night. William Byron swept last night’s races at Rockingham and Kyle Busch was awarded the Peacock Provisional to advance to Martinsville.

Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Harrison Burton, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson will compete tonight at Lucas Oil Raceway.

TODAY – TWISTS AND TURNS TUESDAY

From city streets to massive dirt jumps, NBCSN will showcase the best twists and turns that motorsports have to offer starting today at 1 p.m. ET. “Twists and Turns Tuesday” is highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and a return to INDYCAR Victory Lane for NBC Sports’ own James Hinchcliffe at iconic Long Beach.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK IMSA - Long Beach 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR - Long Beach 2017 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge - Lucas Oil Raceway 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL 2018 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Watkins Glen 2017 10 p.m. NBCSN Supercross - Arlington 2019 12 a.m. NBCSN Monster Jam World Finals 2019 2 a.m. NBCSN

Below is each day’s highlighted content throughout the week:

Tuesday, April 7: “Twists and Turns Tuesday”

Wednesday, April 8: “WednesDale”

Thursday, April 9: “Best at the Brickyard”

Friday, April 10: “Daytona Speed Day”

Saturday, April 11: “Championship Saturday”

Sunday, April 12: “Sunday Funday

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8 – WEDNESDALE

NBC Sports presents a full day dedicated to motorsports icon and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt. Jr., including his emotional win in July 2001 at Daytona and his NBC Sports broadcasting debut at Chicagoland in 2018 - famous for his energetic yell of ‘Slide Job!’ during the race’s intense final lap. In addition, Earnhardt Jr. will headline the field of six drivers competing in the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge at Myrtle Beach Speedway at 7 p.m. ET.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Chicagoland Speedway 2018 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge - Myrtle Beach 7 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2017 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Martinsville Speedway 2005 12 a.m. NBCSN The Dale Jr. Download 2 a.m. NBCSN

THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – BEST AT THE BRICKYARD

Thursday takes a look back on NBC Sports’ exciting history at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including Simon Pagenaud’s Month of May sweep in 2019 and the 2004 and 2005 Brickyard 400. The night also includes the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge championship race from Martinsville at 7 p.m. ET.

COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK INDYCAR - Grand Prix of Indianapolis 2019 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - 2005 Brickyard 400 3 p.m. NBCSN NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge Championship - Martinsville 7 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR - 103rd Indianapolis 500 (2019) 8 p.m. NBCSN Drive Like Andretti 11 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - 2004 Brickyard 400 12 a.m. NBCSN 100th Indy 500 Special 2 a.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY, APRIL 10 – DAYTONA SPEED DAY

A trip down memory lane where legends are made - Daytona International Speedway - including Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Daytona 500 win in 2004 and highlights from this year’s IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - 2004 Daytona 500 8 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR - Daytona International Speedway, July 2001 10 p.m. NBCSN 2020 Daytona Supercross 12 a.m. NBCSN IMSA - 2020 Rolex 24 2 a.m. NBCSN

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

It’s what every driver works for. On Saturday, NBCSN gives fans some of the best championship moments, including Jimmie Johnson claiming his record-tying seventh NASCAR Cup Series title in 2016.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2016 8 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR Championship - Sonoma 2015 10 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Miami 2004 12 a.m. NBCSN American Flat Track - Meadowlands 2018 2 a.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 – SUNDAY FUNDAY

Above all else, racing is fun - and that’s what the final day of Racing Week in America is about.

EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK NASCAR - Talladega Superspeedway 2019 10:30 p.m. NBCSN INDYCAR - Texas Motor Speedway 2016 12:30 a.m. NBCSN Racing Roots - Kyle Larson 2:30 a.m. NBCSN

