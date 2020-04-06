Front Row Motorsports Announces Support of Autism Society of America

In continuation of its "We Care" campaign, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced its support of the Autism Society of America during National Autism Awareness Month (NAAM).



Now, more than ever, it's time to remember and take care of all those in need. This includes the challenges facing the autism community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Autism Society of America was the first national autism organization to respond to the COVID-19 crisis with a comprehensive toolkit of information and resources compiled by leading experts from their Panel of People on the Autism Spectrum and Panel of Professionals.



Front Row Motorsports is now stepping up to provide awareness and aid throughout NAAM. Along with the Autism Society of America, we want to #CelebrateDifferences throughout April. This call-to-action includes:

Sharing fans' stories of how autism impacts their daily life

·Fans helping us spread autism awareness through social media

Pledge to support the Autism Society of America this month by visiting:

http://www.teamfrm.com/ autismawarenessmonth.html



Your pledge, monetary or not, enters you into a chance for two to join us at the season finale in Phoenix, Arizona.



The campaign will focus on consistent messaging across the team, John Hunter Nemechek's, Michael McDowell's and Todd Gilliland's social media channels throughout NAAM.



"We feel that everyone knows someone who is part of the autism community," said McDowell. "We want to step up and make sure we're driving general awareness of autism, but also of the community's added challenges during this time. If you have the ability to donate, that's wonderful, but even helping to spread the message and check in on someone you know in the autism community will mean a lot right now."



In 1970, the Autism Society launched an ongoing nationwide effort to promote autism awareness and assure that all affected by autism are able to achieve the highest quality of life possible. In 1972, the Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children's week, which evolved into National Autism Awareness Month. Throughout April, the Autism Society will continue efforts to spread awareness, promote acceptance, and ignite change.



"We appreciate Front Row Motorsports' commitment to the Autism Society and autism community, especially in these trying times," said Christopher Banks, President and CEO of the Autism Society of America. "Now, more than ever, the Autism Society of America needs your help to continue to provide immediate support in this time of need. Spread awareness, promote acceptance, and ignite change."



FRM will support NAAM and continue to support the Autism Society of America throughout our race season.

