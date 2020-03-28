NASCAR RACE HUB Returns to FS1 Monday-Thursday in Modified Format with Special Edition Sunday at 12:30 PM ET

NASCAR RACE HUB returns to the FS1 daily lineup on Monday, March 30, at 6:00 PM ET in a modified, remote format. The one-hour show airs Monday-Thursdays with host and analysts via Zoom from their homes.
Additionally, on each episode, Lindsay Czarniak interviews a driver and his family one-on-one via Zoom from their respective homes for a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and new routines without racing.
Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, winner of the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race last Sunday at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, is Czarniak’s first guest in a special 30-minute edition of NASCAR RACE HUB airing Sunday, March 29, at 12:30 PM ET, immediately preceding the FOX NASCAR iRACING event from virtual Texas Motor Speedway (simulcast on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app at 1:00 PM ET).
Czarniak’s guests next week include Hamlin (Monday), Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex (Tuesday), Erik Jones (Wednesday) and Kyle and Samantha Busch (Thursday).
The Monday 6:00 PM ET editions of NASCAR RACE HUB recap the previous day’s FOX NASCAR iRACING action, while the Tuesday-Thursday episodes feature specific themes ranging from 2020 season headlines and recaps to a countdown of the best drivers of all time. All FOX NASCAR on-air broadcasters contribute to Hub in the coming weeks.
Below is the schedule for next week’s themed content and on-air broadcasters:
Monday – FOX NASCAR iRACING recap; Adam Alexander, Jamie McMurray and Regan Smith
Tuesday – NASCAR CUP SERIES season recap; Kaitlyn Vince, Larry McReynolds, Jeff Gordon, Matt Yocum and Joey Logano
Wednesday – NASCAR XFINITY SERIES season recap; Shannon Spake, Clint Bowyer and Jamie Little
Thursday – NASCAR TRUCK SERIES season recap; Vincie, Todd Bodine, Phil Parsons and Vince Welch
Also on Sunday, March 29, FOX Sports welcomes a couple of legends to prerace dignitary roles for the eNASCAR iRACING Pro Invitational Series race. FOX NFL analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman serves as the grand marshal, giving the command to start engines. GRAMMY-winning musical icon Bob Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead, performs the national anthem prior to the start of the event.
Fox Sports PR