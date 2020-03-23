Kevin Harvick Returns to SiriusXM Airwaves March 25

Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing and one of the sport’s most popular drivers, is returning to the SiriusXM airwaves to host weekly episodes of his show, Happy Hours, while fans await the resumption of racing season.

Harvick will be back on the air this Wednesday, March 25, with co-host Matt Yocum. Happy Hours will air Wednesdays from 1:00-3:00 pm ET on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel.

Listeners nationwide can tune in on their SiriusXM radios (channel 90), on the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices and speakers. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

“Matt and I figured it would be good to get back on SiriusXM to talk to the fans and try to entertain folks during this downtime,” said Harvick. “Even though we’re not racing, there’s still plenty to talk about, both the things involving our sport as we look ahead to the season, and also what’s happening in our daily lives away from the track. I hope we can take your mind off other things and maybe make you laugh a little bit along the way.”

Happy Hours aired on SiriusXM from 2017 through 2019. Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Harvick put his radio and TV broadcasting career on hold in order to focus more time on racing and his family.

Harvick has 49 career NASCAR Cup Series victories and won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2014. He is one of only four drivers to have won all four of his sport’s crown-jewel events - the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600, the Brickyard 400 and the Southern 500.

For more info on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio go to www.SiriusXM.com/NASCAR.

