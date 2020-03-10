Kyle Busch Sending a (M&M'S) Message at Atlanta

Kyle Busch has a few messages to send as the NASCAR Cup Series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

After disappointing finishes at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and his hometown Las Vegas Motor Speedway to start the season, the defending Cup Series champion has roared back with a runner-up finish at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and a third-place run last weekend at Phoenix Raceway to finish off the three-race West Coast swing.

Busch, driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Messages Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), would like nothing more than to send the ultimate message by returning to victory lane Sunday at Atlanta. Busch’s M&M’S Toyota this weekend features the new M&M’S Messages program, in stores now. These new packages display 36 different messages consumers can share with their friends and family, including expressions like, “You Make Mama Proud” and “Emotional Support Candy.” M&M’S Messages come in all of the favorite M&M’S flavors – Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel.

Meanwhile, Busch returns at a racetrack this weekend where the winning began in 2008 with JGR. In 2008, his first year with JGR, Busch headed to Atlanta for the fourth Cup Series race of the season aiming to bring home the maiden victory for the team’s two new partners – Mars Wrigley Confectionary U.S. and Toyota. After leading a race-high 173 laps, the Las Vegas native broke through for the first time in NASCAR’s top series for Toyota, which was in its second year of Cup Series competition and its first year with JGR. Busch also added a second Atlanta Cup Series win in 2013 to go with five top-five finishes and eight top-10s at the 1.5-mile oval.

The win also marked the end of a 147-race drought for JGR’s No. 18 team, and it was Busch’s first of 47 Cup Series wins for JGR to date. Busch now has 188 overall wins among NASCAR’s top three series driving Toyota vehicles – 52 in the Cup Series, 85 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and 51 in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Add his 21 wins prior to joining JGR at the beginning of 2008 and Busch is at 209 combined Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series wins overall, and counting.

So, as the Cup Series heads back to Atlanta, Busch and the M&M’S Messages team look to take lessons from their 2008 and 2013 race wins at the lightning-fast oval, and send a message to the rest of the field with their first win of the season. At race’s end, they’ll hope to be celebrating in victory lane holding the “Congrats on that thing that you did” message celebrating Busch’s 57th win in NASCAR’s top series.

TSC PR