StarCom Racing and UNITS Moving and Portable Storage Team up for Atlanta Motor Speedway

StarCom Racing and its 00 Driver Quin Houff team up with UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, a national storage unit company servicing over 500 cities in North America, for the Folds of Honor Quick Trip 500 on Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



Established in 2004, American-owned and operated UNITS® has earned a reputation for providing competitively priced services and excellent personal customer service focused on relationship building. Whether you're moving across town or across the country, UNITS network of moving professionals and portable storage facilities offer flexibility for your relocation.



“Units Moving and Portable Storage is proud to partner with the StarCom Racing Team for the 2020 season, great things lie ahead for both companies,” said Wade Malloch, Corporate Operations Manager for Franchise Development and Training.



UNITS offers clean, climate controlled, and conveniently located sales and storage facilities. Its delivery system is based upon the latest technology designed to stabilize the placement and removal of all UNITS containers on and off of the transport vehicles.



"Team is looking forward to going to Atlanta, another big track, after running Las Vegas and California to build on what we have learned so far. This UNITS Chevrolet is going to look good on the track." Said StarCom Racing Crew Chief George Church.



For more information on StarCom Racing or to gear up with Quin Houff merchandise, visit. www.starcomracing.com or follow the team on social media @starcomracing.



Starcom Racing PR