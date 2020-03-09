John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Phoenix

“It was a very frustrating weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Our No. 38 MDS Trucking Ford Mustang didn’t unloaded the greatest on Friday, so my guys had to take some pretty big swings at the car to try and find speed. I felt like we made some good improvements and thought that the car was pretty decent on Saturday during our qualifying run. Today, the car started out free, but again, my guys did a great job of getting it dialed in and we were competitive inside of the Top-15 for most of the race before being part of a late race accident that forced us to pit for tires with only 2 laps remaining in the race. We just ran out of time to make a charge towards the front again, at the end. I’m ready to put Phoenix behind us and head to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend.”