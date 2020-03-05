Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing Team Wrapping Up West Coast Swing at Phoenix Raceway

|
News and Notes
Desert Bound – As the three-week west coast swing for the NASCAR Cup Series concludes, Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing team will return to the desert once more to compete at Phoenix Raceway for the first time in 2020. The No. 13 Camaro ZL1 1LE, adorned with its refreshed primary scheme, will take to the Avondale, Ariz. track for two practice sessions on Friday afternoon, before qualifying on Saturday at 2:35 p.m. ET. The green flag will wave for the FanShield 500 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 8.
Dillon at Phoenix Raceway – Dillon has made eight career NCS starts at Phoenix Raceway, six of which have been behind the wheel of Germain Racing’s No. 13 Chevrolet. The 28-year-old has completed 99.7% of the laps competed overall in the Cup Series and posted six top-20 finishes, including the last three consecutive events. Dillon’s best result was an 11th-place effort in the fall of 2017 and in the 2019 spring event, the young gun recorded a 15th-place finish. Throughout his career, Dillon has participated in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races (two top-fives and seven top-10s) and two NASCAR Truck Series events (one top-five), as well as two K&N West Pro Series races (two top-fives) at the one-mile, tri-oval track.
Camera Rolling – This weekend at Phoenix Raceway, Dillon will carry an in-car camera, providing fans access to see unique angles of his laps around the one-mile track. In addition to the traditional driver cam, roof and rear bumper views, the GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will sport a left-front bumper camera. Tune in to the FOX broadcast to see what Dillon sees during the 312-mile event.
Tickets and Tune In – The FanShield 500 will take place on Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 312-lap event can be watched live on FOX, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast. Purchase your tickets now at NASCAR.com/tickets to experience the thrills of Phoenix Raceway.