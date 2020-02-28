I Am Second Heads to the Auto Club 400

Global storytelling organization I Am Second will make its way to NASCAR’s Auto Club 400 on March 1, appearing on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. The I Am Second logo and website will be prominently featured on the car driven by Tyler Reddick.

I Am Second aims to inspire individuals to be Second in their lives by putting God and others first by sharing true stories of real people overcoming struggles and surrendering to God in powerful short video format. Its website, iamsecond.com, features more than 100 short films from athletes, actors, cultural influencers, models, musicians and more.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to introduce fans both at the racetrack and watching at home to I Am Second,” said I Am Second Vice President John Humphrey. “We are grateful for the exposure to I Am Second and hope that people will be encouraged by the real, raw and honest I Am Second stories of lives transformed found on iamsecond.com.”

Since its founding in 2008, I Am Second has been involved in promotion and outreach to the racing community. Several drivers -- including Darrell Waltrip, Trevor Bayne, Michael McDowell and more -- have appeared in I Am Second’s flagship White Chair films, and the nonprofit has received numerous sponsorship and hosting opportunities at races, including the Daytona 500.

“We are honored to showcase the I Am Second ministry on the No. 8 Chevrolet starting this weekend in Fontana,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Their powerful and creative stories inspire individuals to transform their lives and we are sure that message will resonate well with NASCAR fans.”

For more information about I Am Second, visit iamsecond.com.

I Am Second PR