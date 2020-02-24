John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Las Vegas I

No. 38 Berry's Bullets Ford Mustang

Started: 29th

Finished: 24th

Stage One: 26th

Stage Two: 26th

Stage Three: 24th

John Hunter Nemechek started the weekend strong at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in practice. When it came time to start Sunday’s race, the No. 38 Berry’s Bullets Ford Mustang fired off on the free side with Nemechek reporting a lack of rear grip and a need for lateral stability. The crew made a few adjustments in early pit stops to help tighten up the car and Nemechek finished Stage 1 in the 26th position.

Fighting his way to the front, Nemechek ran in the Top 20 for much of Stage 2. As the run went on, the handling for Nemechek’s Berry’s Bullets Ford improved, allowing him to run near the front of the lead pack towards the end of the stage. He took the green and white checkered flag again in the 26th position, one lap down.

Early in Stage 3, Nemechek’s Berry’s Bullets Ford got loose, sending him into a spin. Thankfully, he recovered quickly and made two trips to pit road to change out all four tires and make a wedge adjustment. Nemechek had an impressive run throughout the remainder of Stage 3, racing his way back to the lead lap and even inside the Top 10 at times. An unfortunate pit road mistake sent him towards the back of the lead pack with only a handful of laps remaining and Nemechek ultimately crossed the finish line P24.

Nemechek on Las Vegas: "We had some good highs and some unfortunate lows today. Our No. 38 Berry’s Bullets Ford Mustang was really free to start the day. Thankfully, as the race went on and we made adjustments and had some longer runs, we were able to get the handling to the point where I felt comfortable. Ultimately, we made some mistakes towards the end that cost us the finish we had earned today. I’m ready to move on to Auto Club Speedway next weekend and build on the speed that we’ve been able to show early on this season."

