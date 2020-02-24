Trouble Strikes Early for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Team in Las Vegas

No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang

Started: 28th

Finished: 36th

Stage One: 38th

Stage Two: 38th

Stage Three: 36th

On Sunday, February 23rd, McDowell and his Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang took the green flag 28th after a rained out qualifying forced teams to start the race based on 2019 owners points.

Shortly after the green flag dropped in the Pennzoil 400, McDowell came over the radio to say that he had a "stuck throttle," forcing him to the garage for repairs before returning to the track 19 laps down.

Knowing that they were too many laps down to recover, the team set its strategy to gather as much data as possible, while running a clean race and staying out of the way of lead lap cars

McDowell on Vegas: "I absolutely hate it for our team and our partners at Love’s Travel Stops. I felt like once we made the necessary repairs to our car in the garage, the team did a nice job of getting our No. 34 faster all race long. Unfortunately, being 20-some laps down, we didn’t want to get in the way of any lead lap cars, so we tried our best to gather notes while not interfering with anyone else's race. I'm ready to put Vegas behind me and head to Auto Club Speedway next weekend where we will have Love’s Travel Stops back on the car for their third consecutive race this season."

FRM PR