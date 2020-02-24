RCR Post Race Report - Las Vegas 400

"Our Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet was strong all day, but we needed track position. Thankfully we were able to make some moves at the end of the race to earn a fourth-place finish. It's just really hard because everybody is really close, and you can tell how close we all are by how many cars are on the lead lap at the end of these races. NASCAR did a great job of getting these cars to where they are now. The race really came down to restarts. You had to get what you could on the start. It is crazy racing out there. On the second-to-last restart we started on the inside and lost a ton of positions, so at the end of the race when the caution came out, we knew it would be to our benefit to be on the outside. The leaders hit pit road and we were strategic. We had been running the same lap times at the beginning of a run with fresh tires as we were at the end of a run, so staying out was our best move if most of the other cars were pitting. Luckily, we were lined up on the outside on that final restart and were able to fight our way to fourth. It's a great start to the season. This has been fun."

-Austin Dillon