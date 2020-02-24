RCR Post Race Report - Las Vegas 400

|
Austin Dillon and the Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road/E-Z-Go Chevrolet Team's Gamble in Las Vegas Pays Off with Solid Top-Five Finish
"Our Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet was strong all day, but we needed track position. Thankfully we were able to make some moves at the end of the race to earn a fourth-place finish. It's just really hard because everybody is really close, and you can tell how close we all are by how many cars are on the lead lap at the end of these races. NASCAR did a great job of getting these cars to where they are now. The race really came down to restarts. You had to get what you could on the start. It is crazy racing out there. On the second-to-last restart we started on the inside and lost a ton of positions, so at the end of the race when the caution came out, we knew it would be to our benefit to be on the outside. The leaders hit pit road and we were strategic. We had been running the same lap times at the beginning of a run with fresh tires as we were at the end of a run, so staying out was our best move if most of the other cars were pitting. Luckily, we were lined up on the outside on that final restart and were able to fight our way to fourth. It's a great start to the season. This has been fun."
-Austin Dillon
Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 TAME the BEAST Team Kick Off 1.5-Mile Speedway Program with Strong Showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
"Overall, we had a solid day with our No. 8 TAME the BEAST Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. I was loose for the majority of the day when I tried to run the bottom, but the adjustments my team made through the race helped a lot. I was able to get the top to work fairly well, especially on the long runs. I just needed a little more to fire off with, but we'll work on that. It was great to be able to run inside the top 10 today. That's momentum we can build on. When that final yellow came out, we decided to gamble in Las Vegas and stay out to go for the win. Unfortunately, we lined up fifth, which meant we were on the bottom for the restart. The bottom hadn't restarted well all day, so that wasn't in our favor and we fell backwards but ultimately had a shot at it. We'll get back after it at Auto Club Speedway next weekend."
-Tyler Reddick
RCR PR