Manscaped to sponsor Timmy Hill and MBM Motorsports at Las Vegas

Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) and Manscaped have announced that Manscaped will be the Primary Marketing Partner on the MBM Motorsports #66 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube.

Mancaped is the first company to provide men with precision-engineered razors and trimmers, unique pH-balanced formulations, and accessories that have been specifically created for one job: to ensure a simple, safe, and effective below-the-waist mancaping routine. Founded in 2017, San Diego based Manscaped is the only brand didicated to men’s grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. Manscaped has been featured on the popular TV show Shark Tank.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with MBM Motorsports at the Vegas Motor Speedway”, said Joey Kovac, Sr Director of Marketing at Manscaped. “We’re hoping the Manscaped car brings Timmy Hill and team the best of luck this weekend.”

Driving for MBM Motorsports is Timmy Hill, who recorded his NASCAR career best finish of 3rd in last weeks NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway. Hill also ran in the top 10 during the Daytona 500 last Sunday, but had to settle with a 27th place finish after a wreck in the closing laps.

“I am really excited to partner with Manscaped”, said Timmy Hill. “I’ve tried most of the products they have to offer and I have to say that I am very impressed! I am really looking forward to driving the Manscaped car at Las Vegas.”

Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd at the 2020 NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. MBM Motorsports fields the numbers 49 and 66 in the NASCAR Cup Series. At Indianapolis, in the 2017 Brickyard 400, Timmy Hill came in 14th position for MBM Motorsports best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2020 MBM Motorsports will be fielding entries for drivers Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and Stephen Leicht. MBM Motorsports is based out of Statesville, NC.

