The stage is set for an action-packed weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the third annual Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

Pennzoil returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host the third annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. Building on the heart-pounding action of the past two years, the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube will once again headline an action-packed, triple-header motorsports weekend driven by fan activities and on-track exhilaration. The green flag will wave to commence the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, February 23rd at 12:30 p.m. PST and will be broadcast live on FOX.

“We at Shell and Pennzoil, have a tremendous appreciation for competitive motorsports. From the moment the green flag waves, our favorite athletes push the limits of advanced engine technology to extremes at some of the most iconic tracks across America,” said Carlos Maurer, President, Shell Lubricants Americas. “Speaking of iconic tracks, we also like to put on a good show and are thrilled to once again welcome race spectators near and far to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for yet another unforgettable year as the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube continues to establish itself as one of the premier events in the series.”

Team Penske driver and reigning Pennzoil 400 champion, Joey Logano, will return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Pennzoil primary paint scheme while teammate Ryan Blaney will be running in the Pennzoil co-primary paint scheme. Both Team Penske drivers will have the cutting-edge technology of Pennzoil Synthetics, made from pure natural gas, coursing through their engines as the green flag waves for 400 high-intensity miles of racing in the desert. Pennzoil works hand-in-hand with Team Penske developing and testing premium motor oil formulations under harsh conditions in the desert as a laboratory for tomorrow’s road cars.

“Jiffy Lube is proud to support one of America’s most popular motorsports series by returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the presenting sponsor of the Pennzoil 400,” said Patrick Southwick, President, Jiffy Lube International, Inc. “The brand’s involvement not only demonstrates our passion for the sport and appreciation to the supportive fan-base, but provides an opportunity to reinforce the strong relationship between Pennzoil, America’s most trusted motor oil[1], and the industry’s largest fast lube provider, Jiffy Lube.”

The relationship with Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI), owner and operator of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, provides Pennzoil a stage to cultivate relationships with fans, partners and customers and put the spotlight on a shared appreciation for motorsports.

“The Pennzoil 400 continues to push boundaries and we are proud to share that in 2020 it will be the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series West Coast swing,” said Las Vegas Motor Speedway President, Chris Powell. “Our friends at Shell and Pennzoil have a storied history in motorsports and we are thrilled to be a part of it by hosting one of the most exhilarating races of the season at our world-class facilities.”

Driven by a passion for innovation and ambition to create the most technologically advanced motor oil on the market, Pennzoil continues to work with motorsports partners, such as Las Vegas Motor Speedway, to create Pennzoil Proving Grounds. It is here where races are won that Pennzoil drivers can show the “Proof is in the Pennzoil.”

2020 Pennzoil Proving Grounds Fan Experiences:

Driving exhibitions from professional fun-havers Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa, Ultra4 off-road driver Loren Healy and professional stunt driver Rhys Millen

Drifting ride-alongs with world champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa

Live Stage with notable guests and live music from the Garage Boys Band

Several notable show cars, including Joey Logano’s #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang show car, a Ford GT replica and Ferrari P3 replica from the Ford v Ferrari movie, Tommy Pike Customs’ Acura NSX, Jeff Allen of Flat 12 Gallery’s one-of-a-kind V06 and more

Photo-op moments with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube trophy and the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang show car

Autograph sessions with Team Penske and other Pennzoil Proving Grounds drivers

Oil Change Challenge presented by Jiffy Lube with competitions for prizes

Premium giveaways and a chance to win great prizes from the giant prize wheel

For more information about technical relationships between Pennzoil and motorsports teams, visit www.Pennzoil.com.

