Kevin Harvick Riding Momentum into Las Vegas 400

Kevin Harvick is off to his best start since 2016 as he finished a respectable fifth in the season-opening Daytona 500. It’s his best finish in the Great American Race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway since he came home fourth in 2016.

Now, the rest of the season begins and it starts with the three-race West Coast Swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and Phoenix International Raceway.

First up for Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang is the Las Vegas 400. It’s a place where Harvick has had a lot of success, as he has scored wins in 2015 and spring 2018 and a Busch pole last spring at the 1.5 mile oval.

In 2015, he started 18th, led five times for a total of 142 laps and beat runner-up Martin Truex Jr. by 1.640 seconds. In the spring 2018 race, he started second and dominated by leading 214 of 267 laps en route to beating runner-up Kyle Busch by 2.906 seconds.

Harvick has six top-five finishes and nine top-10s at Las Vegas. The 44-year-old driver has led 587 laps, has an average starting position of 16.4, an average finish of 14.2, and has completed 93.6 percent – 5,274 of 5,633 – of the laps he’s contested there.

He also has two 2004 and 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at Las Vegas and started three Truck Series races there in the late 1990s.

So experience is not a problem for Harvick at the desert track. He will make his 684th career Cup Series start and is looking for the 50th win of his career, which would put him in a tie with the late Junior Johnson on the all-time NASCAR win list.

A win would also extend his streak of winning at least one race in a season, which dates back to 2010.

TSC PR