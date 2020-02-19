Kyle Busch 'White Hot' in Las Vegas

Anytime one visits Las Vegas, the hope is to get “white hot” and bring home some extra money once it’s time to leave.

For Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 18 SNICKERS White Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), he’s hoping to get white hot on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval, which could help him leave Las Vegas a winner.

After all, he’s a Las Vegas native and crossed off an all-important hometown win in 2009 in just his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at his hometown track, site of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. This weekend, Busch looks to bring home career Cup Series win No. 57 to add to his growing list of accomplishments.

The 2002 honors graduate of Durango High School in Las Vegas would like to double his number of Cup Series wins at the desert track after having brought home that emotional first win there 11 years ago.

Driving the yellow M&M’S Toyota that day, Busch qualified on the pole but was forced to start at the rear of the field because the team needed to change engines during Friday practice. Unfazed, Busch remained patient on race day as he and the M&M’S team worked their way to the front of the field by the 54th lap. Busch went on to lead three times for 51 laps en route to claiming what he called at the time the biggest win of his young career.

This weekend, well before he competes in Sunday’s Cup Series headline event in the SNICKERS White Camry, Busch will have his sights set on winning multiple times during the weekend as he’ll run his Late Model on Thursday at the Las Vegas “Bullring,” the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Friday night on the 1.5-mile oval, and of course try to bring home another win in NASCAR’s top series Sunday afternoon.

Busch’s new scheme this weekend with the SNICKERS® Brand on board reintroduces a favorite twist on the brand’s iconic chocolate bar with SNICKERS® White. SNICKERS White features the same delicious ingredients of the beloved bar – including the same peanuts, nougat and caramel – but fully covered in rich, white chocolate. SNICKERS White had previously been sold for only a limited time, but it’s recently returned to shelves as a permanent addition to the SNICKERS portfolio.

While Busch has Xfinity Series wins in 2016 and 2019 and Truck Series wins in 2018 and 2019 to go with his 2009 Cup Series win on the intermediate oval, he already was no stranger to winning on Las Vegas Motor Speedway property. From 1999 to 2001, he earned more than 65 wins in Legends cars while racking up two track championships at the Bullring, which existed for several years before the NASCAR track was built. When Busch moved up to Late Models, his winning ways continued with 10 victories at the Bullring in 2001.

So as he returns to Las Vegas this weekend, Busch looks to get white hot while adding more Vegas trophies to his extensive collection of hardware at a place that means so much to him.

