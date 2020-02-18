Garrett Smithley Joins Rick Ware Racing for 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that Garrett Smithley will return to the team for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season with an expanded schedule, set to begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 23, 2020.



Smithley is a veteran of the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS). He scored a NXS career-best 5th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2018. He made his NCS debut that same season at Michigan International Speedway.



In 2019 he ran 14 NCS races, nine of which were with RWR.



“The time is now to increase my Cup Series schedule,” Smithley said. “It’s important to get as much seat time in the Cup Series as NASCAR transitions to the next generation car. Also, the Cup Series offers my marketing partners additional exposure.”



Victory Lane Quick Oil Change and Trophy Tractor will return as anchor sponsors for the 27-year-old driver.



Victory Lane is one of the oldest quick lube franchises in the industry founded in 1980 in Ann Arbor Michigan. Their trademarks and logo with their distinctive checkered flag provide outstanding brand recognition. With 40 locations Victory Lane is rapidly growing in select US and Canadian markets. To learn more about Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, including information about Franchise Opportunities, visit www.VictoryLane.net.



Trophy Tractor offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality low hour used equipment. They specialize in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment. To learn more about Trophy Tractor, visit www.TrophyTractor.com.



“We’re thrilled to have Victory Lane Quick Oil Change and Trophy Tractor increase their investment in our team,” said team owner, Rick Ware. “Garrett is a fantastic young race car driver and an even better young man. We’re thrilled to support him and give him a platform to continue his growth on and off the track.”



RWR will field three-full time NCS teams plus a part-time team. In addition to Smithley, the team’s 2020 roster of drivers will include USAC Triple Crown winner JJ Yeley, Joey Gase, and BJ McLeod.



The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off this weekend with the running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16, 2020. You can watch the race live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET.



