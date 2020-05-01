Gaunt Brothers Racing: Daniel Suárez iRacing Pro Invitational Dover Advance

“I’m looking forward to racing my CommScope Toyota at Dover. In real life, it’s actually one of my favorite tracks that we go to. It’s so much fun and the feeling you get inside the car is pretty incredible. Obviously, you don’t get to experience that exact feeling in a virtual racecar, but I really enjoy driving there. It’s also been one of my best tracks, statistically. So in real life, my expectations are usually really high when we go to Dover. You can say we have a little bit of momentum from our first top-10 last week (at Talladega), but these iRaces are very unpredictable, and Dover is definitely a track where a lot can happen.” • This is Suárez’s fifth eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. • Suárez started 10th and finished 10th in the previous eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Talladega. • In actual NASCAR Cup Series racing at Dover, Suárez has six career starts, all resulting in top-15 finishes. He has four top-10s with a best result of third (May 2018). • Outside of the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, Suárez has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with two top-fives, five top-10s and144 laps led, punctuated by a victory in October 2016. He also has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series starts at Dover, finishing second in both (May 2015 and May 2016). And before he raced in the Truck Series, Suárez ran in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, competing twice at Dover, earning a best finish of sixth (September 2013).