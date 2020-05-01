Gaunt Brothers Racing: Daniel Suárez iRacing Pro Invitational Dover Advance

|
Details:
|
• Race: eNASCAR Finish Line 150 (Round 6)
• Series: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
• Time/Date: 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 3
• Location: Dover International Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)
• Distance: 150 laps (150 miles)
|
Where to Watch:
|
• FOX network
• Announcers: Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds
• FS1 (DIRECTV Channel 219 and Dish Channel 150)
• FOX Sports Racing for fans in Canada
|
DYK?:
|
• Gimme Five: The five most watched esports events in U.S. television history are as follows…
1. March 29 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Texas Motor Speedway with 1.34 million viewers.
2. April 26 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Talladega Superspeedway with 1.24 million viewers.
3. April 5 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway with 1.179 million viewers.
4. April 19 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Richmond Raceway with 971,000 viewers.
5. March 22 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with 903,000 viewers.
|
Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 96 CommScope Toyota Camry:
|
“I’m looking forward to racing my CommScope Toyota at Dover. In real life, it’s actually one of my favorite tracks that we go to. It’s so much fun and the feeling you get inside the car is pretty incredible. Obviously, you don’t get to experience that exact feeling in a virtual racecar, but I really enjoy driving there. It’s also been one of my best tracks, statistically. So in real life, my expectations are usually really high when we go to Dover. You can say we have a little bit of momentum from our first top-10 last week (at Talladega), but these iRaces are very unpredictable, and Dover is definitely a track where a lot can happen.”
• This is Suárez’s fifth eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race.
• Suárez started 10th and finished 10th in the previous eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Talladega.
• In actual NASCAR Cup Series racing at Dover, Suárez has six career starts, all resulting in top-15 finishes. He has four top-10s with a best result of third (May 2018).
• Outside of the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, Suárez has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with two top-fives, five top-10s and144 laps led, punctuated by a victory in October 2016. He also has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series starts at Dover, finishing second in both (May 2015 and May 2016). And before he raced in the Truck Series, Suárez ran in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, competing twice at Dover, earning a best finish of sixth (September 2013).
|
Background:
|
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
• With the sports world on hiatus due to the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.
TSC PR