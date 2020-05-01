eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes - Virtual Dover International Speedway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: eNASCAR Finish Line 150

The Place: Virtual Dover International Speedway

The Date: Sunday, May 3

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: 150 laps

Saturday Night Thunder

The Place: Virtual Dover International Speedway

The Date: Saturday, May 2

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

Online: enascar.com/live, NASCAR’s YouTube Channel

Distance: Four heat races – 10 laps each; One LCQ – 15 laps; Main Event – 125 laps

For additional resources on NASCARMedia.com to assist in your coverage this weekend click this link:

Virtual Dover International Speedway Race Hub

What’s going on in the Pro Invitational Series to date?

While NASCAR’s on-track activity has been postponed through the weekend of May 3rd to align with CDC guidance, drivers and fans are turning to the virtual world to see some of the best racing competition around.

NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series event, the Dixie Vodka 150, at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after all national pro sports were put on hold due to the pandemic a few weeks ago. FOX Sports later committed to covering the remainder of the season, which began Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET from virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

The third race of the series was at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where iRacing veteran William Byron took the checkered flag. Next, the series went to virtual Richmond Raceway, where Byron once again took the checkered flag and won back-to-back races. Last weekend’s race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway was won by Alex Bowman.

Corey LaJoie finished runner-up, Ryan Preece finished third, Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill rounded out the top five. Jeff Gordon, who had only been in the iRacing broadcast booth, got behind the wheel of the No. 24 over the weekend and made his iRacing debut. After some on-track incidents, he finished 38th.

The series’ opening event on March 22, won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, drew 903,000 viewers on FS1. The second series race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Timmy Hill, drew 1.3 million viewers. Bristol’s virtual race drew 1.179 million viewers and got a 0.81 rating, won by Byron. Richmond’s virtual event, also won by Byron, earned 971,000 viewers and was the second-most watched sports event of the weekend.

Most recently, Talladega’s virtual event earned 1.24 million viewers and is the second-highest viewed NASCAR iRacing event so far.

This weekend, the series heads to the Monster Mile to take on the virtual 1-mile oval at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports app.

Pro Invitational Series charitable efforts

This weekend at virtual Dover International Speedway, the charity partner for response to COVID-19 is the Bayhealth Foundation in partnership with The NASCAR Foundation. Donations to the Bayhealth Foundation will support ongoing efforts to support the Bayhealth Hospital and media staff that are involved in the COVID-19 testing at Dover International Speedway.

The donations will also benefit the Bayhealth Foundation’s mobile testing, protection equipment and the media supplies needed during the pandemic.

Donations can be made by visiting https://www.NASCARfoundation.org/response.

eNASCAR Finish Line free-to-play game

Want to win $5,000? eNASCAR Finish Line, a free-to-play game where you can enter various contests, view live tracking, and earn a chance to win a $5,000 jackpot is all available by the click of a button. All you have to do is download the app (click here) and one fan could be the next big winner.

Byron’s Dover paint scheme with Voltatex

This weekend, William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet will sport their Axalta paint scheme with a special nod to Voltatex. Voltatex has been working with Axalta on their PPE initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Axalta has increased the supply of its Voltatex electrical insulating resins to ensure its medical device customers are well equipped to rapidly produce life-saving equipment, such as ventilator motors and N95 facemasks, which are in high demand by hospitals globally during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Axalta's Voltatex products are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "As a supplier to medical device companies globally, we are manufacturing more product so that our customers can continue to ramp up production of critical ventilators and N95 facemasks for hospitals around the world."

Saturday Night Thunder at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR and iRacing introduced Saturday Night Thunder in the beginning of April to allow drivers from all series to race during the real-time racing break. The inaugural event at Bristol Motor Speedway ARCA cars. This weekend’s race at virtual Dover will mark the fourth installment of the event and use NASCAR Xfinity Series cars including the Supra, Mustang and Camaro.

The Saturday Night Thunder entry list includes drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

This weekend Saturday Night Thunder will return for a 125-lap main feature at virtual Dover International Speedway.

This weekend iRacing is also introducing webcams into the stream for the first time.

The top-five finishers from last weekend’s race at virtual Talladega will start at the rear of the field (Landon Huffman, Josh Berry, Joe Graf Jr., Tommy Joe Martins, Spencer Boyd.) The field of drivers will have one hour-long practice and a one-lap, single-car qualifying effort.

From there, the format will feature four 10-lap heat races with 12 cars possible in each heat. Six cars advance to the main event from each heat. There will also be one 15-lap last chance qualifier with two drivers transferring. In the case there are is an entry list of more than 40 drivers, there will be a second LCQ. The main event will have an entry list of 26 cars. The event will be live streamed at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 2, on enascar.com/live, and on NASCAR’s YouTube channel.

The format will be as follows (all times ET):

7 p.m.: One-hour practice session

8 p.m.: Stream starts on eNASCAR.com/NASCAR YouTube Channel

8:05 p.m.: Three-minute, one-lap single-car qualifying session. This will set the starting grid for the heats.

8:08 p.m.:

Heat 1 starts. All heats will be 10 laps with no cautions and one reset. There will be four heats and 20 cars will advance from each heat.

Top six drivers will advance depending on how many cars enter.

Heats will set the starting grid for main race with a field of 26 cars.

Heats will be followed by a 15-lap last chance qualifier. There will only be a second one if over 40 cars are entered.

Main event will be 125 laps with manual cautions and one reset. There will also be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

Sunday’s run of show and race format

Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150 will feature a two-lap, single-car qualifying session with the top 10 inverted to set the grid for the main feature event.

The main race will be a total of 150 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary. The field will consist of a 39-driver entry list. The top-three finishers for Talladega (Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece) will be relegated to the back of the starting lineup and will not make a qualifying attempt.

Drivers will be allowed one reset this week at virtual Dover International Speedway with manual cautions. If a car is damaged, drivers must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply the fast repair and give the driver a new car.

The below times are approximate and subject to change:

12 p.m. – Practice session goes live

12:50 p.m. – Qualifying (Two laps, single-car with top 10 inverted)

1:00 p.m. – FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App broadcast begins

1:13 p.m. – Green flag (150 laps)

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience at Dover International Speedway and in iRacing will be contending in this Sunday’s eNASCAR Finish Line 150 in the sixth race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (1 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants (listed numerically), their statistics, and career highlights. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues. Statistics for drivers who have starts in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series include those races run.

Entered Drivers (Listed in numerical order):

Kurt Busch – iRacing #1

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 39 starts, 1 win, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts – best finish of third in 2006

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – started from the pole and won the race in 2000

Highlights:

Got first Cup Series win at Dover in 2011 for Team Penske

First Cup Series start came in 2000

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2006 and finished third for Team Penske

In his first and only start at Dover in the Gander Trucks in 2000, he started on the pole and won the race

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion; winner of the inaugural NASCAR Playoffs

Has driven for many of NASCAR’s most iconic teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas

Racing, and now Chip Ganassi Racing

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series

2000 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year and championship runner-up

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 35 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 10 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 19 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 20 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished ninth at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Brad Keselowski – iRacing #2

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 20 starts, 1 win, 5 top fives, 8 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts – best finish of 15th in 2005

Highlights:

Got his first Cup Series win at Dover in 2012

First Cup Series start at the track came in 2010 for Team Penske

Got first win at Dover in the Xfinity Series in 209 for JR Motorsports

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2007

Has 30 wins to his name with 116 top fives, 188 top 10s and 17 pole awards in the Cup Series

His first Cup Series win came in his second Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009

Won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship for Team Penske

Won the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and won the Most Popular Driver Award three years in a row (2008-2010)

Made his national series debut in the Gander Trucks in 2004

Overall iRacing Stats

35 starts, 7 wins, 19 top fives, 3 poles

Finished 25 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Placed 24 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Placed 10 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 19th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Austin Dillon – iRacing #3

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 13 starts – best finish of seventh in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 6 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts – best finish of fourth in 2011

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2013

Won the pole award at Dover in the Xfinity Series in 2013

Best finish of fourth in the Xfinity Series in 2015 and in the Gander Trucks in 2011

Won the 2018 Daytona 500

Won the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award n 2012

Is the 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion as well as the Most Popular Driver

Won rookie of the year honors in Gander Trucks in 2010

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 27 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 29 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 15 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 28 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 24th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Kevin Harvick – iRacing #4

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 38 starts, 2 wins, 8 top fives, 19 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 17 starts, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 10 top 10s, 3 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

First Cup Series track win came in 2015 and his second win came in 2018

Made Cup Series track debut in 2001 for Richard Childress Racing

Best finish of third at Dover in the Xfinity Series in 2013, 2006 and 2001

In his two Gander Trucks starts at Dover, he finished fifth and third and started on the front row in both starts

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner

Has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 five-times in the last six seasons.

Has made 13 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff appearances, tied for second-most all-time

2001 and 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

2007, 2009 and 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion owner with wife DeLana Harvick

2001 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

1998 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 29 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 12th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Ross Chastain – iRacing #6

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts – best finish of 20th in 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts – best finish of 12th (three times)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts – best finish of 10th in 2019

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series track debut in 2017

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2015

Best finish of 12 th three times at Dover in the Xfinity Series

three times at Dover in the Xfinity Series First start at Dover in the Gander Trucks was in 2012

This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway racing for Chip Ganassi Racing

In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

· 541 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

Finished 14 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 22 nd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 16 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 13that virtual Richmond Raceway







Dale Earnhardt Jr. – iRacing #8

Current Series/Occupation: Retired NASCAR Cup Series Driver, NBC Sports Analyst



NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 35 starts, 1 win, 7 top fives, 13 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 2 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Got first and only Cup Series win at Dover in 2001

Cup Series track debut came in 2000 and he finished 10th

Made his national series track debut in 1998 in the Xfinity Series and won the race

Went on to win another Xfinity Series race at the track in 1999

Made his debut as an NBC broadcaster in 2018

Retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017

His first NASCAR national series win was in 1998 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Gander Trucks

In 2000, he got his first Cup Series win, also at Texas Motor Speedway in his first full season in the series

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years (2003-2017)

Won the 1998 and 1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

In 1999, won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Team owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, collecting 47 wins since 2005

Overall iRacing Stats

419 starts, 194 wins, 334 top fives, 188 poles

Finished runner-up at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished sixth at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Finished 22 nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished eighth at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 30th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway







Chase Elliott – iRacing #9

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives, 6 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished fourth in 2013

Highlights:

First Cup Series victory at Dover was in 2018 for Hendrick Motorsports

Made Cup Series track debut in 2016

Made Xfinity Series debut at Dover in 2014

Finished in the top 10 in all four career Xfinity Series starts at the track

In first and only Gander Trucks start at Dover, he finished fourth

Got his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2018, then went on to win two more times that season (Dover-2, Kanas-2)

Won three races in 2019 including the Charlotte Road Course

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for the last two years (2018, 2019)

Won the Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2016

Won Gander Trucks Most Popular Driver Award in 2015

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and won rookie of the year and most popular driver in the same year

Overall iRacing Stats

260 starts, 36 wins, 107 top fives, 31 poles

Finished 24 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 20 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 30 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 11 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 28th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Aric Almirola – iRacing #10

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 15 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s,

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts – best finish of ninth in 2011

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at Dover in 2012 for Richard Petty Motorsports

Best finish of fifth in both Cup Series races in 2015

Best finish of ninth in the Xfinity Series came in 2011

Won race Gander Trucks race at Dover in 2010

Made Gander Trucks track debut in 2006

Had a career best fifth place finish in the 2018 championship. Scored career high marks in top fives (four) and top 10s (17).

In 2014, won first career NASCAR Cup Series race (Daytona-2) on the 30th anniversary weekend of team owner Richard Petty’s 200 th career win.

career win. Made first career NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in 2014, ultimately finishing 16th in the standings.

Has won at least one race in all three NASCAR national series.

Overall iRacing Stats

Finished 18th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway in his iRacing debut

Denny Hamlin – iRacing #11

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 0 wins, 5 top fives, 12 top 10s, 4 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 11 starts, 2 wins, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished runner-up at Dover in 2018, his best finish at the track

Made Cup Series track debut in 2006 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Won back-to-back Xfinity Series races at Dover in 2007 and 2008

Won Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award in 2006

Has 38 Cup Series wins to his name and the first came in 2006 at Pocono Raceway

He has 162 top fives, 261 top 10s and 33 poles in the Cup Series

2019 was a career-best season for him, winning six races and making it to the Championship 4

Won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2019, 2020)

Is already in the Playoffs this season with his season-opening win at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

168 starts, 31 wins, 76 top fives, 31 poles

Won the first race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with a last-lap pass on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Finished 24 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 4 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 6 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 39th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Blaney – iRacing #12

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts – best finish of eighth in 2016 and 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2016

Got first victory at Dover in the Xfinity Series in 2017 for Team Penske

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2012

Made Gander Trucks track debut in 2013 and finished fourth

Has won a race and earned a Cup Series Playoff berth in each season from 2017-19 and has three total wins in the Cup Series.

Finished runner-up in 2014 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings, won most popular driver in the series

Won 2013 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 27 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 28 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 23 rd at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 17th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Ty Dillon – iRacing #13

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 7 starts – best finish of 14th in 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts – best finish of sixth in 2012

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2016

Best Cup finish was 14 th in 2017

in 2017 Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks track debuts came in 2012

Finished runner-up in 2016 in the Xfinity Series for Richard Childress Racing

Made his Cup Series debut in 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Won Most Popular Driver Award for Gander Trucks in 2013

In 2012, Dillon won Rookie-of-the-Year honors for the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 19 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 16 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 25 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 15 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 23rd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Clint Bowyer – iRacing #14

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 16 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 11 starts, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished 34th in 2007

Highlights:

First Cup Series start at the track was in 2006

Best finish of second at Dover in the Cup Series in 2018 for Stewart-Haas Racing

Won first Xfinity Series race at Dover in 2006 for Richard Childress Racing and went on to win again in 2009

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2005

In 2019, Bowyer qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standing

Bowyer was the runner-up for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship

He won the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series. (10 NASCAR Cup Series, eight NASCAR Xfinity Series, 14 Gander Trucks wins)

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 16 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 11 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 11 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 30 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 33rd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Brennan Poole – iRacing #15

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished 23rd in 2019

Highlights:

Made his Xfinity Series track debut in 2015 and finished 12 th

Best finish of fifth at the track in 2017 in the Xfinity Series

2020 marked his first full season in the Cup Series, making his debut at the Daytona 500

He finished runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season in the Gander Trucks, a career-best finish

Overall iRacing Stats

Finished seventh in this eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut at Talladega Superspeedway



Chris Buescher – iRacing #17

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts – best finish of 18th in 2016

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts – 1 win, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Got his first track win in the Xfinity Series in 2015 for Roush Fenway Racing after starting from the second position

Made Cup Series debut in 2016 at Dover and got his best Cup finish the same year in 18th

Made his national series track debut in 2014, finishing 11 th

Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 28 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 18 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 23 rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 21 st at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 27th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Kyle Busch – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 30 starts, 3 wins, 12 top fives, 19 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 20 starts, 5 wins, 11 top fives, 15 top 10s, 3 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 9 starts, 4 wins, 4 top fives, 6 top 10s

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at the track in 2005 and finished second

Got his first Cup Series win at Dover in 2008

Got his first Xfinity Series win at the track in 2008 as well

Won his first Gander Trucks race at the track in his debut in 2005

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships

Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009

In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series

Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks)

Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015)

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished 29 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 17 th at Texas Motor Speedway

at Texas Motor Speedway Finished 18 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished fifth at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished eighth at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Bobby Labonte – iRacing #19

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 42 starts, 1 win, 11 top fives, 14 top 10s, 3 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 13 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won first Cup Series race at the track in 1999

Made Cup Series track debut in 1991

Made national series track debut in the Xfinity Series in 1988

Got his first career win at Dover in the Xfinity Series in 1997

Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series

Overall iRacing Stats

80 starts, 7 wins, 31 top fives, 5 poles

Finished 18 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 13 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 13 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 14 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 31st at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Erik Jones – iRacing #20

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts – best finish of fourth in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished third in 2015

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2017

Got a best finish at Dover in the Cup Series in 2018, finishing fourth for Joe Gibbs Racing

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2015

Got his first win at Dover International Speedway in the Xfinity Series in 2016

Made his only Gander Trucks start at the track in 2015 and finished third

Won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2018

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - becoming the first driver to earn the award in all three of NASCAR’s national series

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion and Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 10 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 21 st at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 31 st at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished seventh at virtual Richmond Raceway

Finished 37th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Matt DiBenedetto – iRacing #21

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts – best finish of seventh in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts – best finish of 30th in 2014

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2015

Scored a best finish of seventh at Dover in 2019 for Leavine Family Racing

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2012

Notched his first career top-five finish in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway

Signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2020 season after racing for Leavine Family Racing in 2019

His two career-best finishes were runner-up in Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was in 2010 at Iowa Speedway, where he finished ninth

Overall iRacing Stats

315 starts, 77 wins, 205 top fives, 29 poles

Finished 11 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 15 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished fifth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 27 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 35th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Joey Logano – iRacing #22

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 22 Team Penske Ford





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 22 starts, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 12 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 13 starts, 4 wins, 8 top fives, 10 top 10s, 5 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won four races in a row, sweeping the 2012 and 2013 Xfinity Series races at Dover

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2008 and finished sixth

Made Cup Series track debut in 2009

Best finish of third (2018, 2013, 2010) at the track in the Cup Series

Became the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion for Team Penske

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup pole on March 19, 2010, at Bristol

Won 2009 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year, the youngest-ever winner of the award

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup race on June 28, 2009, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 14, 2008, at Kentucky

Overall iRacing Stats

15 starts, 2 wins, 3 top fives and 4 poles

Finished 15 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 17 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 25 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 36th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

William Byron – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts – best finish of eighth in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – started from the pole and finished 11th in 2016

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at the track in 2018 for Hendrick Motorsports

Got a best Cup Series finish of eighth in 2019

Made Xfinity Series debut at Dover in 2017 and finished sixth

Made national series track debut in 2016 in the Gander Trucks and won the pole award and finished 11 th for Kyle Busch Motorsports

for Kyle Busch Motorsports Earned first career Playoff berth in 2019, finishing a career-high 11th in final standings

Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award; becoming just the second driver all-time to win Rookie of the Year honors in all three NASCAR national series; joining Erik Jones

Won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Won the 2016 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner championship for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award, setting a series rookie record with seven victories

Won the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

1,471 starts, 294 wins, 700 top fives and 251 poles

Finished 34 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished seventh at virtual Texas and started from the pole

Won the race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and started from the pole

Won the race at virtual Richmond Raceway and became the first driver to win back-to-back races in the iRacing series

Finished sixth at virtual Talladega Superspeedway after having to start last because of his win the previous week at virtual Richmond Raceway

Tyler Reddick – iRacing #31

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

Won the Gander Trucks race at Dover in 2015

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2017

Best finish of third in the Xfinity Series at Dover in 2019

Made national series debut at Dover in 2014 in the Gander Trucks

Back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2018-2019), and first driver to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports 2018, Richard Childress Racing 2019).

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year; just third driver in series history to win the title in his rookie season joining Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017).

In 2017, captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, at Kentucky, while running a partial schedule.

In 2015, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, winning his first race and finishing runner-up in the championship standings.

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 28 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished eighth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 12 th at virtual Richmond Raceway

at virtual Richmond Raceway Finished 22nd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Corey LaJoie – iRacing #32

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 32 GoFas Racing Ford





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 starts – best finish of 28th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts – best finish of sixth in 2016

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at Dover in 2017

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2016 and finished sixth

In 2019, LaJoie posted career-bests in starting position (16th, Kansas), finishing position (sixth, Daytona) and final points position (29th in points).

In 2014, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motorsports Speedway.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 pole

Started from the pole last weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway in his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut and finished second

Michael McDowell – iRacing #34

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 18 starts – best finish of 19th in 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts – best finish of 11th of 2009

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

First Cup Series start came in 2008 for Michael Waltrip Racing

Best Cup Series finish of 19 th in 2017

in 2017 Xfinity Series debut was in 2009, finishing 11 th for JTG Daugherty Racing

for JTG Daugherty Racing McDowell is currently in his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

Earned his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America

Overall iRacing Stats

104 starts, 25 wins, 45 top fives and 25 poles

Finished 23 rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway Finished 12 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 10 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 34th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Ryan Preece – iRacing #37

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet





NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts – best finish of 19th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts – best finish of fourth in 2018

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Cup Series track debut came in 2019

Made Xfinity Series debut at Dover in 2016

Best finish of fourth in the Xfinity Series at the track in 2018

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

256 starts, 42 wins, 104 top fives and 15 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished runner-up at Texas Motor Speedway

Finished sixth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 19 th at virtual Richmond Raceway and won the pole award

at virtual Richmond Raceway and won the pole award Finished third last weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

John Hunter Nemechek – iRacing #38

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Has made starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Dover International Speedway posting top-10 finishes in both series.

2020 is Nemechek’s first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports and has tallied six career wins in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

293 starts, 29 wins, 98 top fives and 37 poles

Finished 30th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 8th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 2nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 16th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 25th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Cole Custer – iRacing #41

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 1 win (2019), 4 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Won the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race at Dover International Speedway.

Currently in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing.

In 2018, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Rick Ware Racing. He made three starts for the team posting a best finish of 25th at Las Vegas.

Has made 104 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts posting nine career wins.

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a race at the age of 16 years, seven months, 28 days (NGROTS, New Hampshire).

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a pole at the age of 16 years, four months, 22 days (NGROTS, Gateway).

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 26th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – iRacing #47

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 15 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has posted top-10 finishes at Dover International Speedway in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Captured first two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2017 (Talladega-1, Daytona-2),

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2011, 2012).

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

68 starts, 6 wins, 26 top fives and 1 pole

Finished 21st at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 23rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 29th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Did not participate at Richmond Raceway.

Finished 14th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Jimmie Johnson – iRacing #48

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 36 starts,11 wins (series-most), 17 top fives, 25 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Dover International Speedway with 11.

Tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships all-time with seven each.

First driver in series history to win five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles (2006-10).

Johnson ranks tied for sixth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list, with 83 wins.

Has the series record with 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths.

2009 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 31st at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 26th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 32nd at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Chad Finchum – iRacing #49

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, best finish of 25th (2018).

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made six starts at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series posting one top-25 finish.

In 2019, competed in his second full season for MBM finishing the year a career-best 26th in the standings.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2017 with Motorsports Business Management at Dover.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles.

Finished 21st at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Garrett Smithley – iRacing #51

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start, finished 33rd (2019)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, best finish of 23rd (twice: 2018, 2019)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made starts at Dover International Speedway in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Finished a career-best 18th in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Has a NASCAR national series career-best finish of fifth at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,230 starts, 146 wins, 538 top fives and 131 poles

Finished 5th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 9th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 16th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 4th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

JJ Yeley – iRacing #52

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 20 starts, best finish of 24th (2008)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 21 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 29th (2017)

Highlights:

Has made starts at Dover International Speedway in all three NASCAR national series.

Posted three top-finishes at Dover in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Best finish at Richmond is 10th in the fall of 2007 in the Cup Series.

Yeley has competed for various teams throughout the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

2003 United States Auto Club (USAC) Triple Crown (Silver Crown, sprint, midget) champion.

Won 2001 USAC sprint car championship, 2002 USAC Silver Crown championship.

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles.

Finished 15th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Joey Gase – iRacing #53

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 15 starts, best finish of 22nd (2019)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished a career-best 22nd at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019.

Made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicagoland Speedway in 2014 for GO FAS Racing.

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature.

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 20th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Timmy Hill – iRacing #66

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, best finish of 28th (2017)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 16 starts, best finish of 16th (2019)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 15th (2015)

Highlights:

Won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Has competed in all three NASCAR national series at Dover International Speedway.

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best NASCAR national series finish.

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,680 starts, 674 wins, 1,207 top fives, 456 poles

Finished 3rd at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Won the race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 2nd at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 11th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Parker Kligerman – iRacing #77

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Has posted top-10 finishes in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Has made 28 NASCAR Cup Series starts since 2012.

Finished a career-best ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings in 2013.

Finished a career-best fifth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship points in 2012.

Overall iRacing Stats

419 starts, 57 wins, 190 top fives and 11 poles

Finished 13th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 7th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 16th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Alex Bowman – iRacing #88

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Has posted top-five finishes in the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover.

Bowman captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series win earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway. His first came last year at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bowman filled in the No. 88 for 10 races in 2016 while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined with concussion symptoms. He took over the ride fulltime in 2018.

He was the 2011 ARCA Menards Series East and the 2012 ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year.

Overall iRacing Stats

41 starts, 8 wins, 16 top fives and 5 poles

Finished 6th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 5th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 14th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 22nd at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 1st at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Landon Cassill – iRacing #89

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 19 starts, best finish of 19th (2016)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 12 starts, best finish of 14th (2014)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 24th (2008)

Highlights:

Has made starts at Dover International Speedway in all three NASCAR national series.

In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega.

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan.

In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.

Overall iRacing Stats

47 starts, 4 wins, 28 top fives and 2 poles

Finished 12th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 4th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 20th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 4th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 5th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Christopher Bell – iRacing #95

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 2 wins (2018, 2019), 3 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Has won twice at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Has posted a total of 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins.

Set the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018.

2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion

Has a total of seven career Gander Truck wins.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,031 starts, 237 wins, 556 top fives and 132 poles

Finished 27th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 34th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 24th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 13th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Daniel Suarez – iRacing #96

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Dover International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 1 win (2016), 2 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Has posted top fives in all three NASCAR national series at Dover.

Competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018-2019; finished a career-best 17th in Cup points in ‘19.

Made Cup Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017, finished the season 20th in points

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion - the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title.

In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and Homestead-Miami.

2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 27th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 18th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Finished 10th at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR PR