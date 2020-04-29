Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Dover Race Report

|
Details:
|
● Event: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series (Round 6 of 20)
● Date: Tuesday, April 28
● Location: Virtual Dover International Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)
● Distance: 200 laps (200 miles)
● Winner: Nick Ottinger of William Byron eSports
|
Stewart-Haas eSports Results:
|
● Dylan Duval: Started 13th, Finished 3rd (Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)
● Justin Bolton: Started 16th, Finished 23rd (Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)
|
Notes:
|
● This was Duval’s fourth career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Dover, and his third-place finish bettered his previous best result at the Monster Mile – 14th in 2013.
● Duval also scored his season-best result six races into the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule. His previous best finish was 15th, earned March 17 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
● This was Bolton’s second career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Dover. His best finish was second in 2015.
● Bolton’s best result so far this season is 10th, earned March 31 at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
● There were two caution periods for a total of eight laps.
● Nick Ottinger won the race with a commanding 2.696-second margin of victory over second-place Brad Davies.
|
Justin Bolton, driver of the No. 10 Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang:
|
“Glad Dylan got a good finish tonight. Obviously, our car was good. The Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang was a top-five car, at worst. We got loose and, for some reason, the left-rear caught and it shot us into the fence. I don’t even know what to say. Car was fast again. Hopefully, we can be the same at Charlotte.”
|
Dylan Duval, driver of the No. 41 Smithfield Ford Mustang:
|
“We had an absolutely awesome Smithfield Ford Mustang tonight. It had exceptional speed on the long runs and, thankfully, the race played out exactly like that and we were able to bring it home third. That felt like a win with how the season has started. Can’t thank Stewart-Haas eSports enough for their continued support. On to Charlotte, one of my favorite tracks.”
|
Next Up & Where to Watch:
|
The next event on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is Tuesday, May 12 at virtual Charlotte Motor Speedwayy. The race starts at 9 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
TSC PR