Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Dover Race Report

● This was Duval’s fourth career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Dover, and his third-place finish bettered his previous best result at the Monster Mile – 14th in 2013.

● Duval also scored his season-best result six races into the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule. His previous best finish was 15th, earned March 17 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

● This was Bolton’s second career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Dover. His best finish was second in 2015.

● Bolton’s best result so far this season is 10th, earned March 31 at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

● There were two caution periods for a total of eight laps.

● Nick Ottinger won the race with a commanding 2.696-second margin of victory over second-place Brad Davies.