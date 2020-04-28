EuroNASCAR Esports Series Round 1 at Brands HatchThe battle for the virtual title begins!

After a successful Prologue, the EuroNASCAR Esports Series will kick off tonight live from 20:00 CEST on iRacing with the first points-paying round at the iconic Brands Hatch Circuit – the home of the hugely popular American SpeedFest in real life. More than 70 racers were selected among NASCAR Whelen Euro Series drivers and team members to compete for the ENES title and – for the very first time – for real-life Teams Championship points. They will be joined by NASCAR Hall Of Famer Bobby Labonte and WRC Junior champion Jan Solans who will bring their virtual cars to the grid.



The event at the Brands Hatch Indy 1.929 kilometer racetrack will feature an exciting format including three 10-minute 20-car heats promoting 10 drivers each to the Main Event race. Those left out will have one more 10-minute race to try and advance: the Last Chance Qualifier. Only six will transfer to the Main Event, which will be 30-minute long and award the first points for the EuroNASCAR Esports Series.



EuroNASCAR’s first step in the world of sim racing with last week’s ENES Prologue at virtual Daytona Road Course was a great success. Andre Castro won the battle in the main race against Alon Day with a last-lap bump & run pass. Will the DF1 Racing driver be able to carry this momentum to the first round of the championship in Brands Hatch and score the first win in the history of the EuroNASCAR Esports Series?



The American will face fierce competition. Two-time NWES Champion Alon Day, who ended up second in the Prologue, already stated that he is practicing as hard as he can to beat Castro at Brands Hatch. Despite a collision with his teammate Jeffrey Roeffen, reigning NWES champion Loris Hezemans also put up a strong performance in the Prologue and will be among the favorites of Round 1 of the ENES.



NASCAR Hall Of Famer and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte will make his first appearance in the EuroNASCAR Esports Series at Brands Hatch. The American took part in the 2018 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series championship and is already competing in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational events in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.



NWES veteran Fred Gabillon is also ready to take his first steps into sim racing driving the #3 RDV Competition Toyota. Former Formula One driver Gianni Morbidelli will make his NASCAR debut in the virtual world at the wheel of the #88 CAAL Racing Camaro.



Three new drivers will take the wheel of the cars supported by real-life tracks hosting NWES events. WRC Junior Champion Jan Solans will drive the #727 Fordzilla Circuit Ricardo Tormo car, former Slot Car World Champion Michael Niemas will pilot the #79 Hockenheimring American Fan Fest car and Le Mans Classic driver Michal Froněk will take wheel of the #83 Bohematic Autodrom Most Toyota.



The Tuesday, April 28, ENES Round 1 at Brands Hatch will be broadcasted live from 20:00 CEST / 2pm ET on the EuroNASCAR YouTube channel, Facebook page,Twitch channel and on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR