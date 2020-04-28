World of Outlaws Drives iRacing to CBS Sports Network

Tuesday, Apr 28 175
The World of Outlaws is bringing its fan-favorite style of live virtual racing to CBS Sports Network starting Tuesday, April 28 at 8PM ET! The string of one-hour telecasts kicks off at historic Eldora Speedway.

 

Tuesday’s World of Outlaws: eDirt Racing Shootout marks the first time CBS Sports Network has televised virtual racing. And for this special event, Team Penske driver and NASCAR Cup Champion Joey Logano will make his World of Outlaws debut.

 

The World of Outlaws iRacing Invitationals are the only place where dirt aces like Champions Brad Sweet and Brandon Sheppard, Knoxville Nationals winner David Gravel, three-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals Champ Bobby Pierce, and Hall-of-Fame legend Scott Bloomquist will ever line up next to two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya, Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon, NASCAR Cup star William Byron, NASCAR Xfinity standout Chase Briscoe and NHRA champions Ron Capps and Cruz Pedregon.

 

Join us Tuesday night when "The Greatest Show on Dirt" kicks off its first of three episodes. 

