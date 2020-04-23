Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Homestead Race Report

|
Details:
|
• Event: eNASCAR Heat Pro League (Round 1 of 14)
• Date: Wednesday, April 22
• Location: Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval)
• Distance: 50 laps (75 miles)
• Xbox Winner: Justin Brooks of JTG Daugherty Throttlers
• PlayStation 4 Winner: Nick Jobes of Hendrick Motorsports GC
|
Stewart-Haas eSports Results:
|
• Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick (Xbox One): Started 9th, Finished 5th (Running, completed 50 of 50 laps)
• Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod” (PlayStation 4): Started 2nd, Finished 6th (Running, completed 50 of 50 laps)
|
Notes:
|
• Stewart-Haas eSports leaves Homestead seventh in the championship standings with 37 points, 23 behind the series-leading JTG Daugherty Throttlers.
• This was Selby’s first career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start.
• This was Gritton’s second career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start at Homestead. (He finished 11th last year after starting from the pole.)
• This was Gritton’s 10th career eNASCAR Heat Pro League top-10 finish.
• Gritton led the eNASCAR Heat Pro League in wins (4), poles (7) and laps led (219) in 2019.
• This is the second season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, and Stewart-Haas eSports is the reigning champion after winning last year’s inaugural title.
|
Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick”, driver of the No. 4 Haas Tooling Ford Mustang on Xbox One:
|
“The Haas Tooling Ford Mustang had some crazy speed tonight. For my second race on a new steering wheel, and after jumping over to a different console, we will take it, but I’m not completely satisfied with a fifth-place finish. The other guys are going to be restless with the No. 4 on their mind this season.”
|
Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod”, driver of the No. 14 Smithfield Ford Mustang on PS4:
|
“It’s frustrating when these races turn into fuel-mileage runs. We were leading with two laps to go and running second on the final lap, but ran out of fuel. We had a car capable of winning, but we just got out-dueled on strategy tonight. It was good to run up front in the Smithfield Ford Mustang, and now we’ll get focused on the next race.”
|
Next Up & Where to Watch:
|
The next event on the eNASCAR Heat Pro League schedule is a NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series race April 29 at the virtual Watkins Glen International road course. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
TSC PR