Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Homestead Race Report

• Stewart-Haas eSports leaves Homestead seventh in the championship standings with 37 points, 23 behind the series-leading JTG Daugherty Throttlers. • This was Selby’s first career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start. • This was Gritton’s second career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start at Homestead. (He finished 11th last year after starting from the pole.) • This was Gritton’s 10th career eNASCAR Heat Pro League top-10 finish. • Gritton led the eNASCAR Heat Pro League in wins (4), poles (7) and laps led (219) in 2019. • This is the second season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, and Stewart-Haas eSports is the reigning champion after winning last year’s inaugural title.