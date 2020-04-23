Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Homestead Race Report

Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Homestead Race Report

Event:  eNASCAR Heat Pro League (Round 1 of 14)

• Date:  Wednesday, April 22

• Location:  Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

• Distance:  50 laps (75 miles)

• Xbox Winner:  Justin Brooks of JTG Daugherty Throttlers

• PlayStation 4 Winner:  Nick Jobes of Hendrick Motorsports GC

 

Stewart-Haas eSports Results:       

 

Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick (Xbox One):  Started 9th, Finished 5th (Running, completed 50 of 50 laps)

 

• Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod” (PlayStation 4):  Started 2nd, Finished 6th (Running, completed 50 of 50 laps)

 

Notes:

 

Stewart-Haas eSports leaves Homestead seventh in the championship standings with 37 points, 23 behind the series-leading JTG Daugherty Throttlers.

 

• This was Selby’s first career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start.

 

• This was Gritton’s second career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start at Homestead. (He finished 11th last year after starting from the pole.)

 

• This was Gritton’s 10th career eNASCAR Heat Pro League top-10 finish.

 

• Gritton led the eNASCAR Heat Pro League in wins (4), poles (7) and laps led (219) in 2019.

 

• This is the second season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, and Stewart-Haas eSports is the reigning champion after winning last year’s inaugural title.

 

Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick”, driver of the No. 4 Haas Tooling Ford Mustang on Xbox One:           

 

“The Haas Tooling Ford Mustang had some crazy speed tonight. For my second race on a new steering wheel, and after jumping over to a different console, we will take it, but I’m not completely satisfied with a fifth-place finish. The other guys are going to be restless with the No. 4 on their mind this season.”

 

Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod”, driver of the No. 14 Smithfield Ford Mustang on PS4:        

 

“It’s frustrating when these races turn into fuel-mileage runs. We were leading with two laps to go and running second on the final lap, but ran out of fuel. We had a car capable of winning, but we just got out-dueled on strategy tonight. It was good to run up front in the Smithfield Ford Mustang, and now we’ll get focused on the next race.”

 

Next Up & Where to Watch:

 

The next event on the eNASCAR Heat Pro League schedule is a NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series race April 29 at the virtual Watkins Glen International road course. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…

●  NASCARHeat.com/Live

●  Facebook.com/NASCARHeat

●  Twitch.TV/704NASCARHeat

●  eNASCAR.com/Live

 

TSC PR
