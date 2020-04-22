Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Homestead Advance (Race is TONIGHT at 8 p.m. EDT)

|
Details:
|
• Event: eNASCAR Heat Pro League (Round 1 of 14)
• Time/Date: 8 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 22 (TONIGHT)
• Location: Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway (1.5-mile oval)
• Distance: 50 laps (75 miles)
|
Where to Watch:
|
Overview:
|
• The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is the first-ever console-based NASCAR eSports league and it races on NASCAR Heat 4, the latest game in the NASCAR Heat franchise.
• The eNASCAR Heat Pro League features a 14-race schedule comprised of virtual racetracks from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series. The four-month schedule is divided into three, four-race segments, followed by a wild-card race before culminating with a championship race.
• Segment No. 1 consists of tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead, a Truck Series race April 29 at Watkins Glen International, an Xfinity Series race May 6 at Dover International Speedway and a Cup Series race May 13 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
• Segment No. 2 features a Truck Series race May 20 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a Cup Series race May 27 at Talladega Superspeedway, an Xfinity Series race June 3 at Iowa Speedway and a Cup Series race June 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
• Segment No. 3 involves a Truck Series race June 17 at Eldora Speedway, a Cup Series race June 24 at Auto Club Speedway, an Xfinity Series race July 1 at Road America and a Cup Series race July 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
• The wild-card race will be a Cup Series race July 15 at Daytona International Speedway with the championship race also being a Cup Series event on a TBD date at a TBD track.
• This is the second season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, and Stewart-Haas eSports enters 2020 as the reigning champion after winning last year’s inaugural title.
• Stewart-Haas eSports fields two drivers in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League – one for Xbox One and the other for PlayStation 4 (PS4). Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick”, competes on the Xbox One platform, and Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod”, races on the PS4 version. Selby is new to the team in 2020 while Gritton returns for his second season.
|
Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick”, driver of the No. 4 Haas Tooling Ford Mustang on Xbox One:
|
“I’m ready to get this season started and genuinely excited to be with Stewart-Haas eSports. Homestead is a fast and unforgiving track, so I’ll need to manage my equipment in order to be in a position at the end where we can win in our Haas Tooling Ford Mustang.”
Selby is new to Stewart-Haas eSports, but he is not new to sim racing. The 17-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, has been sim racing for 10 years, belying his status as an eNASCAR Heat Pro League rookie.
|
Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod”, driver of the No. 14 Smithfield Ford Mustang on PS4:
|
“I’ve always been fast at Homestead and I love the multi-groove racing. Unfortunately, luck hasn’t been on our side there. We dominated our last race there, but got beat on fuel strategy. That has us feeling pretty confident that the speed will be there in our Smithfield Ford Mustang.”
Gritton helped Stewart-Haas eSports win last year’s inaugural eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship, and he returns in 2020 to defend the team’s title. The 24-year-old from Kokomo, Indiana, led the league in wins (4), poles (7) and laps led (219) in 2019. Gritton’s victories came at Bristol Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.
TSC PR