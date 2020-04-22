eNASCAR Heat Pro League Returns For Season Two After Successful 2019 Debut

NASCAR, Race Team Alliance and Motorsport Games announced today the highly anticipated eNASCAR Heat Pro League™ season two kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. The series will again be streamed on eNASCAR.com, as well as NASCAR Heat’s Twitch and Facebook.

“The eNASCAR Heat Pro League debut last year highlighted the significant opportunity for our esports platforms,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “We’re excited about season two, and in the midst of this sport’s hiatus, we’re proud those platforms can help fill that void for our fans.”

The 2020 season features 14 races at tracks across the NASCAR circuit, including Eldora Speedway, Road America and Iowa Speedway, with gamers showcasing their skills in all three of NASCAR’s national series. The 14-race season is broken up into three four-race segments, with one driver per platform (Xbox One™ and PlayStation®4) capturing a spot in the Championship race as well as a shot at the $200,000 prize pool. In addition, a final wildcard event at the virtual Daytona International Speedway in July will allow for two more drivers to secure their Championship hopes.

“eNASCAR Heat Pro League competition helps create yet another opportunity for teams across NASCAR to engage with fans and grow their presence in the evolving esports space,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO, Motorsport Games. “With an increased prize pool to $200,000 and a new schedule format, competitors and teams have more on the line this season, and the racing is sure to show it.”

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League will once again offer gamers the opportunity to race for one of 14 NASCAR teams, with all of last year’s teams returning. Prior to the virtual draft on April 8, organizations were required to clear at least one roster spot from last year. Chip Ganassi Gaming, GoFas Gaming and Joe Gibbs Gaming elected to start with fully clean slates. Teams had a pool of 48 gamers to choose from, with the draft order determined by inverse point standings from last season. Draft results and team rosters can be found here.

The debut season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League produced over one million live views of its race broadcasts and numerous live events throughout the year, including a live draft at Phoenix Raceway, an in-person race at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Championship finale at NASCAR’s Arena 43 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League features 28 gamers from 14 teams, each owned and operated by prominent NASCAR race teams. Each team fields two drivers, one racing on Xbox One™ and the other on PlayStation®4, all competing for a shared championship. The eNASCAR Heat Pro League transitioned to NASCAR Heat 4, the latest game in the NASCAR Heat franchise, last September, prior to the 2019 playoffs.

For more information on the eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the 2020 season, please visit eNASCAR.com.

Regular Season Schedule Segment 1 Race Date Track Series 1 April 22, 2020 Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR Cup Series 2 April 29, 2020 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 3 May 6, 2020 Dover International Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series 4 May 13, 2020 New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Segment 2 1 May 20, 2020 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 2 May 27, 2020 Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series 3 June 3, 2020 Iowa Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series 4 June 10, 2020 Atlanta Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Segment 3 1 June 17, 2020 Eldora Speedway NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 2 June 24, 2020 Auto Club Speedway NASCAR Cup Series 3 July 1, 2020 Road America NASCAR Xfinity Series 4 July 8, 2020 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Wildcard July 15, 2020 Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Championship TBD TBD NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR PR