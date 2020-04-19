Stewart-Haas eSports: Richmond Invitational Race Report

Sunday, Apr 19 19
Details:

 

• Race:  Toyota Owners 150 (Round 4)

• Series:  eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

• Date:  Sunday, April 19

• Location:  Virtual Richmond Raceway (.75-mile oval)

• Distance:  150 laps (112.5 miles)

• Winner:  William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports

• Note:  Race extended four laps past its scheduled 150-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

 

Stewart-Haas eSports Results:       

 

Kevin Harvick (Started 17th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 99 of 154 laps)

 

• Clint Bowyer (Started 30th, Finished 30th / Engine, completed 57 of 154 laps)

 

Kevin Harvick, Driver of the No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang:

 

“Well, that was a very interesting experience. I had a lot of fun today in my first real iRace that was competitive. It was a learning experience. I was happy with the way that we ran. We wrecked a few cars today. Got a call on Skype for the first time. It came up on my earphones. I’m technically challenged and wound up hanging an immediate left. Then I almost spun out but, in the end, I got wiped out and had an engine repair. But, all in all, it was a lot of fun and I was glad to participate in our Busch Light Ford Mustang. I appreciate everyone watching and we’ll be back next week.”

 

Clint Bowyer, Driver of the No. 14 PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang:            

 

“I had to go to the bathroom and I missed qualifying. The bathroom is a long ways away from here at the (FOX) studio. It was probably best I started in the back anyway. But, it just wasn’t our day. I think (on lap 30) I got Bubba’d (referring to an accident with driver Bubba Wallace). That’s two races in a row. The Lord works in mysterious ways. I sat in the pits for repairs and once we got our PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang going again (at lap 58), it looks like we lost the motor. She expired. I think it was down there in (turns) three and four. Dead in the water. It wasn’t a Roush Yates engine because it wouldn’t have done that. It was the computer. I may have enjoyed (the broadcast booth) more than I did running around the back of this thing.”

 

Notes:         

 

• This was Bowyer’s fourth appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His best finish is 11th, earned twice (March 29 at virtual Texas Motor Speedway and April 5 at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway).

 

• This was Harvick’s first appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

 

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.

 

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

 

• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.

 

Next Up & Where to Watch:

 

The next event on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series schedule is Sunday, April 26 at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 1 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…

• FOX network

• FS1 (DIRECTV Channel 219 and Dish Channel 150)

• FOX Sports app

• FOX Sports Racing for fans in Canada

• Twitch.tv/StewartHaaseSports

 

 

TSC PR
