Stewart-Haas eSports: Richmond Invitational Race Report

“I had to go to the bathroom and I missed qualifying. The bathroom is a long ways away from here at the (FOX) studio. It was probably best I started in the back anyway. But, it just wasn’t our day. I think (on lap 30) I got Bubba’d (referring to an accident with driver Bubba Wallace). That’s two races in a row. The Lord works in mysterious ways. I sat in the pits for repairs and once we got our PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang going again (at lap 58), it looks like we lost the motor. She expired. I think it was down there in (turns) three and four. Dead in the water. It wasn’t a Roush Yates engine because it wouldn’t have done that. It was the computer. I may have enjoyed (the broadcast booth) more than I did running around the back of this thing.”