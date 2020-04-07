The Open Gives Others a Chance to Race with Lucas Oil eSports

"The Open” at Knoxville on Thursday night (April 9) at 8 pm ET will allow other racers to compete for additional starting spots in Friday night’s Late Model Nationals, which will be streamed live on the Lucas Oil Facebook page.

The Thursday "Open” race will utilize the same format as Friday’s big race. There will be a practice session at 7 pm ET, followed by qualifying, heat races and a 100-lap feature beginning at 8 pm ET. Several of the top finishers (exact number TBD) will advance to Friday’s event. The event will use a fixed car set-up so that all drivers are equally matched.

Real-life racers with iRacing experience are encouraged to apply for "The Open” by filling out the following entry form. eSports officials will evaluate and determine the drivers who will participate in "The Open.”

The first race for Lucas Oil eSports will be the Late Model Knoxville Nationals for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 10 at 8 pm ET, and will be broadcast on Lucas Oil’s Facebook page. The series team of MAVTV and Lucas Oil Racing TV commentators, Bob Dillner, James Essex and Dave Argabright, will call the action.





A list of nearly 20 of the best Dirt Late Model drivers in the country has already committed to the event. Details regarding those drivers will be made through Lucas Oil eSports on Twitter.



A full schedule for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, and the legendary Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals is coming soon.

For more information on Lucas Oil eSports, please follow Lucas Oil eSports Twitter or email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..