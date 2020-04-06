Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course World Cup Debuts April 11 With $2,500 Purse

Jim Beaver eSports will put on the first-ever Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course World Cup Presented by General Tire on Saturday, April 11, starting at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT. The event will see a star filled driver lineup of sim short course racers, off-road drivers, and special guests from the world of motorsport, jumping between Pro 4 and Pro 2 machines in a single action-packed evening of short course driving on iRacing from the virtual Wild West Motorsports Park and Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

“I’m beyond excited to reveal the inaugural Jim Beaver eSports eShort Course World Cup Presented by General Tire,” said Jim Beaver, professional off-road racer, host of the General Tire Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, and Jim Beaver eSports team owner. “We’ve assembled an absolute dream team of people to put on the biggest and best off-road event in the history of iRacing and brought in a TV quality livestream and broadcast team. We’re looking to set the standard for eShort Course for years to come, and we can’t wait to drop the green flag!”

The entry list features a bevy of off-road talent, including defending Best in the Desert champion Seth Quintero, short course and rallycross standout Mitchell deJong, desert racer Mia Chapman, and short course standouts Corry Weller, Ronnie Anderson, Christopher Polvoorde, Andrew Carlson, and Connor Barry. They’ll be joined by Nitro Circus founder and action sports legend Travis Pastrana, NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series champion Greg Biffle, NTT IndyCar Series stars Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly, 2016 NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps, Grave Digger driver Tyler Menninga, and additional guest drivers to be announced. Top off-road sim racers like Cam Pedersen, Bobby Sandt Jr., and Josh Fox will fill out the field.

The single-night event will see drivers take on two distinctly different vehicle classes, the all-wheel drive Pro 4 and rear-wheel drive Pro 2 machines. The two off road tracks will each see two rounds, one in each class, with drivers quickly swapping truck types between main events. Beaver will join eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series play-by-play voice Evan Posocco, and off-road television personality Tiffany Stone in the booth in a two-hour broadcast produced by RaceSpot TV.

Each event will feature a fixed setup, while entrants will score points for each race as in a normal season-long championship. The top three finishers at the end of the evening will split a $1,000 cash purse: $500 for first, $300 for second, and $200 for third. An additional prize of $500 is on offer to any driver that can break out from the pack and sweep all four main events. In addition General Tire will be giving a new set of tires (valued at $1,000) to the overall eShort Course World Cup Champion.