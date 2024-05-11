NCTS: Ross Chastain wins in overtime at Darlington

Getty Images for NASCAR Photo

Ross Chastain won Friday nights NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in overtime at Darlington Raceway.

Chastain took the lead from Nick Sanchez in an overtime restart and never looked back en route to victory.

”We have been trying to win at Darlington,” Chastain said post-race. “This is where my career changed my life forever.”

In 2018 at Darlington, Chastain grabbed peoples attention when he won the pole for Chip Ganassi Racing in the Xfinity Series and won the first two stages of the race before being taken out of the race due to an accident that gave him a 25th place finish.

Rounding out the top five were Nick Sanchez in second, Ben Rhodes in third, Christian Eckes in fourth and Ty Majeski in fifth.

Corey Heim, who entered Friday night as the points leader, swept the first two stages leading 77 laps. However, on a Lap 98 restart, Dean Thompson made contact with Heim in Turn 2 and would collect Rajah Caruth, Layne Riggs and Matt Crafton as well.

Heim would lose his points lead to Eckes by 14 points.

Kyle Busch, who had never raced in a Truck race at Darlington prior to Friday night finished 32nd after losing control of his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet while racing Corey Heim for the lead on Lap 2.

Bush would go seven laps down on pit road. When Busch returned to the race, he made contact with the Turn 1 wall and would exit the race.

The 32nd place result marked Busch’s first ever last place finish in the Truck Series.

Rounding out the top ten were Chase Purdy in sixth, Colby Howard in seventh, Taylor Gray in eighth, Ty Dillion in ninth and Tanner Gray in tenth.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

Stage 1 Winner: Corey Heim

Stage 2 Winner: Corey Heim

Race Winner: Ross Chastain