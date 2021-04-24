Ryan Vargas and Monarch Roofing Honor Mark Martin for Throwback Weekend at Darlington

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce a new partnership between Ryan Vargas and Monarch Roofing that will begin at Darlington Raceway for the annual “Throwback Weekend”.



The new pairing will honor NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin, by running a paint scheme that honors Martin’s 1994 season – a year that he finished second in the championship standings.



Monarch Roofing, headquartered in Myrtle Beach, will be proudly represented on Vargas’ No. 6 Chevrolet at their home racetrack in nearby Darlington. The roofing company handles all types of projects including commercial and residential work. They will also make their on-track debut in Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway as an associate partner.



“Ryan has a lot of heart and passion for what he is doing, and it is incredible to see the amount of dedication that he puts towards this sport and his goals. The values that Ryan presents align with what we believe in at Monarch which made it an easy decision to support him and his team.” -Rob Clemons GM Monarch Roofing



"We are so proud to sponsor Ryan and JD Motorsports in honoring Mark Martin at Darlington for Throwback Weekend in his rookie year as a full-time NASCAR driver and to have the opportunity to ride alongside the 6 team at Talladega. We are excited to begin this partnership and watch Ryan grow as a driver throughout this season." -Mady Finley Operations/PR Manager



NASCAR fans will instantly recognize the iconic paint scheme as one of the most dominant cars in NASCAR history, as it carried Mark Martin to thirteen wins in the early 1990’s. To twenty-year-old Ryan Vargas, the opportunity to honor Martin with Monarch Roofing made perfect sense.



“I am super excited to welcome Monarch Roofing into the sport in a big way by representing them on our Mark Martin throwback paint scheme at Darlington. Monarch does anything and everything in the roofing industry and are continuously looking to grow, and I am proud to help bring their name to many fans and companies on the track. Growing up, I was a big Mark Martin fan, so getting the chance to bring this iconic paint scheme back to life is a huge honor, and I am thankful to Monarch Roofing for allowing our team to do so in their first ever race.”



Vargas has one career start at Darlington which came in last season’s Throwback Weekend. This time around, he looks to have a solid race weekend and build on his bid for Sunoco Rookie of the Year status.



Merchandise will become available in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the historic Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend on Saturday, May 8th. To keep up with Ryan Vargas, follow his social media pages @RyanVargas_23 and visit his official website at www.RyanVargas.com. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01, and visit the team’s official website at www.TeamJDMotorsports.com. #TeamJDM

JDM PR