ForeverLawn Welcomes Jarrett Logistics to NASCAR Partnership

ForeverLawn, Inc., sponsors of JD Motorsports and Jeffrey Earnhardt in the NASCAR Xfinity racing series, is excited to announce a five-race sponsorship deal with Jarrett Logistics, a third-party logistics company located in Orrville, OH. ForeverLawn sponsors Jeffrey Earnhardt in the popular Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro, affectionately named by fans the #blackandgreengrassmachine. It is a 15-race deal for this 2021 season. ForeverLawn will continue to represent Synthetic Turf Resources and Precision Products as sponsors, and are excited to add Jarrett Logistics as a new NASCAR sponsorship partner.

Jarrett, a logistics and supply chain management company, is not only a well-known, fast growing local company, similar to ForeverLawn, but the two companies are also connected by their values. Both companies place a priority on character, integrity, faith, valuing people, and doing things the right way. Additionally, Jarrett President & CEO, W. Michael Jarrett, and ForeverLawn owner Dale Karmie, were friends and classmates at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, both graduating in the class of 1987.



Michael Jarrett is excited about the opportunity to increase exposure for his company and brand. "When you consider the popularity of NASCAR, then add to that the Earnhardt name, this is a great avenue to get our company name and message out to a large group of people," said Jarrett. "The opportunity to partner with ForeverLawn, combined with the pure energy of the sport, makes this a very exciting venture."

"What an amazing opportunity for us to be associated with Jarrett Logistics," said Karmie. "It is such a great company and they have strong values that drive their business that are so similar to ours. This is truly a great opportunity for both of our companies to be associated with Jeffrey Earnhardt, JD Motorsports, and the NASCAR Xfinity series."

In addition to the five races where Jarrett will be featured on the Jeffrey Earnhardt/ForeverLawn #blackandgreengrassmachine, Jarrett will also be the primary sponsor of their own car for the Mid-Ohio race, which will be one of the cars from the JD Motorsports team. Saturday, April 24 at Talladega will be the first race with Jarrett Logistics on the Team ForeverLawn race car.

ForeverLawn PR