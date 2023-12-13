WeatherTech Announces Major Sponsorships with Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing announced today that WeatherTech, a leading manufacturer of premium American-made automotive accessories, home and pet care products, will serve as the primary sponsor in a majority of three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Xfinity and Cup races in 2024.

WeatherTech’s involvement also goes beyond its effort with Van Gisbergen.

The Bolingbrook, Ill. company founded by CEO David MacNeil, will be part of the 2024 Daytona 500 serving as the primary sponsor for Trackhouse development driver Zane Smith’s No. 71 Chevrolet fielded by Spire Motorsports.

“I think everyone in the automotive and racing world knows WeatherTech and its commitment to motorsports over the years,” said Trackhouse owner and founder Justin Marks.

“What an absolute honor it is for us that WeatherTech will be part of our 2024 developmental season with Shane and Zane. I raced sports cars for years and got to know David and Cooper MacNeil, while witnessing their colors take the checkered flag many times. Who better to pair with Shane than a company like WeatherTech that has played such an important role in sports car racing."

“It will be a career highlight for me to see the familiar WeatherTech scheme on a NASCAR Cup Series Chevrolet in the Daytona 500 with Zane Smith.”

Earlier today Trackhouse announced that Van Gisbergen will race full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 with Kaulig Racing and enter seven Cup Series races.

In addition to full Xfinity duties, Van Gisbergen will participate in the following Cup races:

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin on March 24

Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 and October 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26

Chicago Street Race on July 7

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sept. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 20.

WeatherTech will serve as primary sponsor for 17 Xfinity races as well as the Cup races at COTA, Charlotte, Watkins Glen and the fall Talladega race.

“When I decided to come to America and race, I told Justin (Marks) that I wanted to do everything the right way,” said Van Gisbergen. “Bringing in a company like WeatherTech as a partner shows how seriously myself and Trackhouse are taking the 2024 season. I am honored WeatherTech put its faith in the effort and know it will pay dividends.”

Van Gisbergen arrived in America this week with a resume that includes Supercars Championships for Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2016, 2021 and 2022, plus 78 wins and 47 pole positions making him the fourth most successful driver in series history. He also won the Bathurst 1000 in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Van Gisbergen took the international racing world by storm when he won in his debut NASCAR event in the Chicago Street Race on July 2. He returned to America on Aug. 13 for the Cup race on the Indianapolis Road Course where he finished 10th. His lone oval start came in a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race when he finished 19th at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

On Sept. 16, Trackhouse Racing announced a multi-year driving agreement with Smith, the 2022 truck series champion, and its aim to operate three full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries in 2025. In 2024, Smith will race full-time in the Cup Series, driving a Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in an alliance with Trackhouse.

Smith finished 10th in last year’s Daytona 500.

“This is great news for us,” said the 24-year-old Smith who has won nine truck series races in four seasons. “I hope our Chevrolet is fast because I know we are going to look good in the WeatherTech paint scheme.”

Smith said he’s been a WeatherTech customer for years.

“I’ve already gone to WeatherTech’s website to find things for my personal cars,” he said. “You always want a sponsor who does cool things or makes cool stuff and looks like we got one of the best for Daytona.”

WeatherTech and IMSA announced in October the extension of WeatherTech’s entitlement sponsorship of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for five additional years, bringing the partnership through at least 2030.

The Illinois-based automotive accessories company, known for its custom floormats, became the title sponsor of IMSA’s top series in 2016, in what was an initial ten-year deal.

Today’s announcement with Trackhouse marks the first time it has been the primary sponsor of a car in the Daytona 500.

“This is a big step for our company and exciting news for our employees, customers and everyone in the WeatherTech family,” said WeatherTech founder and CEO David MacNeil. “NASCAR racing is the pinnacle of American motorsports, and we hope millions of viewers will see Shane and Zane in the WeatherTech paint schemes this season.”

Trackhouse Racing PR