AJ Allmendinger Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Full-Time for the 2024 Season

Kaulig Racing announces AJ Allmendinger will return to full-time competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2024 season.

Since joining Kaulig Racing in 2019, Allmendinger has earned two consecutive NXS Regular Season Championships, 15 wins and 10 pole awards. In 2023, Allmendinger competed in five NXS races, earning two wins, four top fives, five top-10 finishes and three pole awards.

“We feel AJ [Allmendinger] returning full time to our Xfinity Series program gives us the best chance to continue growing our organization as a whole,” team president, Chris Rice said. “He’s passionate, he’s aggressive and he pushes us to keep getting better. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in the 2024 season on both the Xfinity and Cup side.”

Allmendinger has played a pivotal role in solidifying Kaulig Racing’s growth and success across NASCAR’s premier series after winning the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard in the team’s seventh NCS start. He went on to win the team’s second NCS race in the 2023 Bank of America ROVAL 400.

“To Kaulig Racing, AJ is much more than the trophies he’s won or the banners he’s hung in our shop,” said team owner, Matt Kaulig. “AJ has always embraced what we are trying to do as an organization, and his contribution to the culture at Kaulig Racing is what truly makes him forever a part of our family.”

Allmendinger will continue to play a vital role in both Kaulig Racing’s NXS and NCS programs in 2024.

“My plans for 2024 have always been whatever Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice think is best for the team,” said AJ Allmendinger. “We’ve got work to do on both our Xfinity and Cup side as we continue to grow but I think we are putting ourselves in the best position to keep improving. With Josh Williams coming on board, it’ll be fun to learn each other’s driving styles and work together as teammates on Saturdays. I’m excited to be a part everything we’re working on at Kaulig Racing and see what we can get done next season.”

Allmendinger’s NCS schedule as well as partners for both series will be announced at a later date.

Kaulig Racing PR