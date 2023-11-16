United Rentals Named Official Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race During Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth

United Rentals is partnering with Daytona International Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, the track today announced.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 will take place Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET, with drivers tackling the 2.5-mile trioval at the World Center of Racing in their first on-track action of the new year.

“United Rentals has an established and respected partnership with Daytona International Speedway, and we’re excited to expand that relationship with the United Rentals 300,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth is one of the biggest events on the NASCAR schedule, between the amazing fans and the incredible competition, and we’re thrilled to showcase United Rentals’ involvement across global motorsports in the Xfinity Series season opener at the World Center of Racing.”

United Rentals was named the Official Equipment Partner of NASCAR in 2022 and has previously held the entitlement for multiple events across varying NASCAR tracks including the Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 and the Cup Series United Rentals, Work United race at Phoenix Raceway. Both Watkins Glen International and Martinsville Speedway have also hosted United Rentals races, with Daytona International Speedway becoming the latest track to feature a United Rentals entitlement.

“We are thrilled to partner with NASCAR and the Daytona International Speedway,” said Craig Schmidt, Vice President, National Accounts, United Rentals. “NASCAR’s focus on team based performance epitomizes how Untied Rentals works together with its customers. We are looking forward to kicking off another great season and giving our customers an unforgettable experience.”

The United Rentals 300 is just one of many races taking place at Daytona International Speedway during Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth.

The multi-day racing action begins on Wednesday, Feb. 14 with DAYTONA 500 Qualifying, setting the field for the Duel at DAYTONA, which occurs the following night on Thursday, Feb. 15, where drivers will battle it out for a spot in the coveted Great American Race.

The season opening races for all three NASCAR National Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series kicks off on Friday, Feb. 16, starting with the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250. Saturday, Feb. 17 will feature an action-packed double-header with the ARCA Menards Series race followed by the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300.

Then Sunday, Feb. 18, drivers in NASCAR’s premier series prepare for an intense battle in the DAYTONA 500, closing out Speedweeks at The World Center of Racing.

Fans can purchase tickets to Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth at www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

DIS PR