Josh Williams joins Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series lineup for 2024

Kaulig Racing announced today that Josh Williams will drive the No. 11 Chevrolet in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Williams’ long-time sponsor, Alloy Employer Services, will serve as a primary partner.

Williams began his national series career at the age of 16 and has made 186 starts in the NXS, earning three top-10 finishes in 2023. The Port Charlotte, Fla. native looks to capitalize on his biggest opportunity yet with Kaulig Racing.

“After only an hour in the shop, I already feel like it’s home,” said Williams. “I’ve known a lot of these guys for a long time, and I felt like coming over here would give us a good opportunity to get wins. That’s the goal, Trophy Hunting.”

“Josh Williams has fought tooth and nail for everything in his racing career, and we’re really excited to have him race for us,” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “We love his energy and passion at the track, and we think his personality and drive will fit right in with the Kaulig Racing culture.”

Alloy Employer Services, which focuses on proactive claims management for workplace injuries and risk management, began its relationship with Williams in 2020. The company creates cost reductions on premiums for employers that are complemented by long-term cost control.

“Josh Williams represents the spirit of racing as we know and love it,” said Alloy CMO, Chris Estey. “We are excited and confident in his potential for the 2024 season. His blend of competitive edge, skill and sportsmanship promotes a super opportunity for him and all his sponsors. For all of us to be aligned with Kaulig Racing produces a powerful recipe.”

Also joining Alloy Employer Services and Williams will be a host of long-term and new partners who have been with Williams throughout his NXS career.

Williams will make his first start for Kaulig Racing when the season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway in February. Additional partnership announcements will come at a later date.

Kaulig Racing PR