DGM Racing Reveals Kyle Weatherman as Full Time Driver of the No. 91 in 2024

For their first full season together, Kyle Weatherman will pilot DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro. After serving as his primary sponsor at Texas Motor Speedway, DriveSmart Warranty has signed on as an anchor partner for Weatherman’s 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season with DGM Racing.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for the opportunity to run DGM Racing’s No. 91 full time next year!” Weatherman shares. “The men and women at DGM put their all into racing, and I am happy to call this team home for the next 33 races. We’ve had a lot of great runs together, and I’m confident we will carry that momentum into next season.”

Despite being taken out of five races, Weatherman and DGM Racing have claimed six Top 20s in thirteen starts together, including Weatherman’s career-best finish of eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2022. They are looking to build on this success going into 2024.

“Kyle is a well-rounded racer with a lot of knowledge and speed! His dedication to the sport is unmatched, and I am really looking forward to having him join us in the shop and at the track for a full season,” said DGM Racing Owner, Mario Gosselin. “I’m proud to partner with DriveSmart, an organization that shares the same family values as we do, and I look forward to achieving new milestones with their support.”

DriveSmart, a leading national provider of extended warranty in the automotive industry, will serve as the primary sponsor for at least ten races, starting with the first race of the season at Daytona International Speedway. Created to save customers money on unexpected auto repairs, DriveSmart provides multiple vehicle service contracts with benefits including towing assistance, car rental assistance, roadside assistance, and trip interruption.

“After the Texas Motor Speedway race together, I was really impressed by the DGM Racing team, Kyle Weatherman, and their undeniable commitment on the track!” says DriveSmart CEO, Dan Rodd. “We at DriveSmart have a special appreciation for family-owned businesses, and this family-oriented team resonated with us, making our partnership even more meaningful. I knew at that moment there was no other place I would rather be for 2024.”

Weatherman and DGM Racing will hit the track in the DriveSmart Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The race will be televised on FS1.

DGM PR