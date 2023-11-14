Jarrett Companies Continues Partnership with JR Motorsports in 2024

Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, will partner with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the third consecutive season in 2024, the team announced today. In addition, Jarrett will shift its presence to the No. 7 Chevrolet with driver Justin Allgaier after spending the last two seasons with JRM’s No. 8 team.



The Orrville, Ohio-based Jarrett, which celebrates its 25 th anniversary next season, will have six primary races with Allgaier and the No. 7 team, the winningest driver-team combination in JRM history. Jarrett will have associate placement on the Chevrolet Camaro in the remaining events.



“It has been a blast getting to know Mike (Jarrett, founder, president and CEO) and his family during their time with JR Motorsports,” said Allgaier. “Mike is just as passionate about racing as he is about his company. I think we can do a lot for them in helping to create awareness around everything Jarrett has to offer.”



Jarrett is family-owned with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry. Aimed at providing continuous improvement opportunities throughout clients’ supply chains, Jarrett focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless execution of end-to-end supply chains. Jarrett is known for world-class customer service, innovative technology and premier high-touch service s to clients.



“We are thrilled to partner with JR Motorsports again this year,” said Mike Jarrett, founder, president and CEO of Jarrett. “Justin Allgaier and the No. 7 team embody integrity, teamwork and consistency, which are among Jarrett’s core values. We look forward to an exciting season and watching Justin capture the checkered flag!” said Mike Jarrett.



Allgaier brought home four wins in 2023 en route to a runner-up finish in the championship standings. His career totals include 23 NXS victories – 20 of which came with JRM - launching him to 11 th on the all-time NXS win list.



Specific races for the No. 7 Jarrett Chevrolet will be announced at a later date.



Jarrett actively invites JR Motorsports fan engagement through its digital and social channels at www.goJARRETT .com , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn pages.