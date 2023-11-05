Sunday, Nov 05

RCR NXS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Fifth Second-Place Finish of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season at Phoenix Raceway
 

“I had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Phoenix Raceway. After practice yesterday, I knew we had speed which gave me confidence heading into the race. We had a good qualifying effort, but unfortunately I made a mistake early in the race on a restart with pulling out of line before the restart line. I had to make a pass-through penalty, but thankfully we didn't lose a lap and were able to drive back through the field. Phoenix Raceway has been one of my better racetracks in the last couple of years. To be able to drive through the field and even to the lead at one point felt really good. I needed a little more short-run and a little more long-run speed to race with the No. 20 and No. 00 cars all night. I had a very good restart at the end and things went my way to be able to finish second."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team Finish 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season with a Seventh-Place Result at Phoenix Raceway
 

"We had a really solid Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet all day. A seventh-place finish doesn't show how good our Camaro actually was. I thought we had a top-five, maybe even a top-three, car and had a shot at winning. If we had different circumstances, with the four championship guys in different spots, I might have raced more aggressive and put it on the line. When we had the restart at the end with the Championship Four drivers on the front two rows, I tried to be really nice. I didn't want to be the cause of the outcome of a championship being skewed. The No. 1 got out of shape in the middle of Turns 1 and 2 and I was waiting for him to get rolling. I didn't want to get into the back of him and push him out of the groove, especially since he was racing for a championship and I wasn't. When we came off of Turn 2, I was getting passed up top. I could have done a better job of choosing the outside line on the last restart. My thought was that these four guys are going to get together and push up the track. That was my mindset, but it just didn't work out that way. At the end of the day, I just didn't want to be the cause of someone getting wreck and ending their championship hopes. It was a solid top-10 finish and a good end to the season for our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team."

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

