RCR NXS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway

"We had a really solid Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet all day. A seventh-place finish doesn't show how good our Camaro actually was. I thought we had a top-five, maybe even a top-three, car and had a shot at winning. If we had different circumstances, with the four championship guys in different spots, I might have raced more aggressive and put it on the line. When we had the restart at the end with the Championship Four drivers on the front two rows, I tried to be really nice. I didn't want to be the cause of the outcome of a championship being skewed. The No. 1 got out of shape in the middle of Turns 1 and 2 and I was waiting for him to get rolling. I didn't want to get into the back of him and push him out of the groove, especially since he was racing for a championship and I wasn't. When we came off of Turn 2, I was getting passed up top. I could have done a better job of choosing the outside line on the last restart. My thought was that these four guys are going to get together and push up the track. That was my mindset, but it just didn't work out that way. At the end of the day, I just didn't want to be the cause of someone getting wreck and ending their championship hopes. It was a solid top-10 finish and a good end to the season for our No. 21 Richard Childress Racing team." -Austin Hill