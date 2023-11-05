2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Fast Facts

Cole Custer has won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship; his previous best finish in the final series standings was runner-up (twice) in 2018 and 2019.

Custer has become the 33rd different driver to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.

Custer has won the season finale at Phoenix Raceway to claim the NASCAR Xfinity Series title.

Custer made 33 starts this season, posting three wins, 14 top fives, 21 top 10s and six poles.

In the Playoffs this season, Custer has posted one win, four top fives, five top 10s and two poles in seven starts.

In total, Custer has made 143 starts in the Xfinity Series career, putting up 13 wins, 55 top fives, 96 top 10s and 18 poles.

Custer, from Ladera Ranch, California has become the third NASCAR Xfinity Series champion from the state of

California; joining Kevin Harvick (Bakersfield, 2001 and 2006) and Tyler Reddick (Corning, 2018 and 2019).

Owner Champion: Tony Stewart & Gene Haas, Stewart-Haas Racing

This is Stewart-Haas Racing’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series driver championship (2023).

This is Stewart-Haas Racing’s second owner championship (2018, 2023).

Stewart-Haas Racing is the 20th different organization to win a driver championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2023), and one of 18 different organizations to win an owners championship (2018, 2023).

Stewart-Haas Racing has 22 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series among three drivers – Cole Custer (11 wins), Chase Briscoe (nine wins) and Riley Herbst (one win).

Stewart-Haas Racing began its NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2017 at Daytona International Speedway with driver Cole Custer.

Crew Chief Champion: Jonathan Toney

This is Jonathan Toney’s first career NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in his first full season of competition in the series.

Toney is the 31st different crew chief to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.

Toney has won three times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, all with Cole Custer.