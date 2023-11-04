Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Phoenix Raceway; November 4, 2023

Track; Phoenix Raceway – Oval (1.0-Mile)

Race: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship; 200 Laps –45/45/110; 200 Miles

Date/Broadcast: November 4, 2023 4:00 PM/PT (7:00 PM ET)

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport; Facebook, Instagram , and X





Jeb Burton – No. 27 Bommarito.com / EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Phoenix Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram News and Notes: - Practice; After the completion of safety and engine inspection on Friday afternoon teams would take to the Phoenix Raceway for a 50-minute practice session. Running 36 laps during his practice session, Jeb Burton would record a fast lap of 27.937 at 128.861 mph on Lap-4 placing the No. 27 Bommarito.com / EasyCare Chevrolet 6th fastest of the 41 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship Race.









– Starting Position; Bright and early Saturday morning at 7:30 AM PT teams will need to pass NASCAR technical inspection prior to lining up for NXS qualifying at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET) to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s NXS Championship Race. In 2023, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Burton is scheduled to be the 31st car on track to make his qualification run. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.





– Phoenix Raceway Stats; Making his seventh NXS start at Phoenix Raceway, Burton holds an average finish of 16.0 in six previous starts. Capturing a career best 6th place finish in March of 2021. Burton holds a 99.8% lap completion rate with 1202 laps completed of the attempted 1204. In March’s United Rentals 200 Burton would qualify in the 16th position and would come away with a 22nd place finish. Last season’s (2022) NXS Championship Race would see Burton qualify in the 21st position and make small gains throughout the race to come away with a 16th place finish. In six starts Burton has three Top-20 finishes at Phoenix Raceway.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.









- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.





Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Phoenix Raceway

Social Media; Facebook, X, Instagram

- Practice; After passing safety and engine inspection on Friday afternoon teams would first take to the Phoenix Raceway for a 50-minute practice session. Running 43 laps during his practice session, Parker Retzlaff would record a fast lap of 28.015 at 128.503 mph on Lap-2 placing the No. 31 FUNKAWAY / PRCA Chevrolet 11th fastest of the 41 cars entered for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship Race.









– Starting Position; Bright and early Saturday morning at 7:30 AM PT (10:30 AM ET) teams will need to pass NASCAR technical inspection prior to lining up for NXS qualifying at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET) to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s NXS Championship Race. In 2023, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Retzlaff is scheduled to be the 29th car on track to make his qualification run. Qualifying will be shown in its entirety on USA Network and the NBC Sports App.



- Phoenix Raceway Stats; Making his fourth NXS start at Phoenix Raceway, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 25.0 in three previous starts. Capturing a career best 18th place finish in his last visit in March (2023). Retzlaff holds a 93% lap completion rate with 558 laps completed of the attempted 600. In March’s United Rentals 200 Retzlaff would qualify in the 15th position and would come away with a 18th place finish after making contact with the wall late in the race. Last season’s (2022) NXS Championship Race would see Retzlaff qualify in the 17th position and loose a couple positions late in the race to finish in 21st. In Retzlaff’s NASCAR debut at Phoenix Raceway in March of 2022 the young Wisconsin racer would lay down an eye turning qualifying lap in the 6th spot. Unfortunately, a mechanical issue would take him out of contention on Lap-158. Retzlaff In six starts Burton has three Top-20 finishes at Phoenix Raceway.



Featured Partners







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FUNKAWAY is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FUNKAWAY allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FUNKAWAY, visit FUNKAWAY.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook. #FUNKINFAST31







- PCRA; The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is the oldest and largest professional rodeo-sanctioning body in the world. The recognized leader in professional rodeo, the PRCA is committed to maintaining the highest standards in the industry in every area, from improving working conditions for contestants and monitoring livestock welfare, to boosting entertainment value and promoting sponsors. The PRCA also proudly supports youth rodeo with our educational Youth Camps program and financial assistance to young standouts preparing to enter the professional ranks. The PRCA supports allied organizations such as Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Miss Rodeo America, the American Quarter Horse Association, the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.



Annually, the PRCA sanctions more than 650 top-of-the-line, multiple-event rodeos in 44 states and four Canadian provinces. These rodeos represent the cream of the crop among thousands of rodeo-related events that take place each year across North America. As a membership-driven organization, the PRCA works to ensure that every event it sanctions is managed with fairness and competence and that the livestock used are healthy and cared for to the highest standards. More information on the PCRA can be found online at ProRodeo.com

JAR PR