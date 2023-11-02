Ason Ratcliff to Be Named Team/driver Coordinator of Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity and Arca Menards Series Programs; Will Make Final Career Start as a Crew Chief With Myatt Snider This Weekend in Phoenix

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces today that crew chief Jason Ratcliff is set to take on the new role of Team/Driver Coordinator with the team’s NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series programs following the completion of this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race in Phoenix. Within this role, Ratcliff will leverage his 24 years of experience as a crew chief to provide a veteran presence within the leadership team of JGR’s competition department through developing and refining best practice procedures, mentoring crew chiefs, and coaching drivers. The 2009 NXS champion crew chief has spent 18 years atop the pit box under the JGR banner and is set to continue his longstanding relationship with the organization for years to come.

A HISTORIC CREW CHIEF CAREER: Jason Ratcliff’s 24-year long career as a crew chief will go down as one of the most successful careers atop the pit box in the sport’s history. Over the course of his career, Ratcliff worked with 28 different drivers, tallied 72 total wins across the sport’s top-two series’, and won the 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship with Kyle Busch. With 253 NCS starts and 547 NXS starts, Ratcliff has built a legacy on winning and consistency, highlighted by 15 NCS wins and the most wins for a crew chief in NXS history at 57. Throughout his 800 starts, Ratcliff boasts 239 top-fives, 406 top-10s, 49 poles, and an impressive 51% top-10 rate (46% in NCS, 53% in NXS), which stands as a true testament to his commitment to competing on a weekly basis.

FINAL YEAR IN REVIEW: As crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra this season, Ratcliff worked with seven different drivers including Myatt Snider, Ryan Truex, Joe Graf Jr., Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Denny Hamlin, and Trevor Bayne. Under Ratcliff's leadership, the team collected three wins, 10 top-fives, and 14 top-10s, which has earned the team ninth in the NXS owner's points standings.

THANK YOU, JASON!: Despite holding one of the most stressful positions in motorsports, Jason Ratcliff always operated with grace and composure atop the pit box. His unshakable focus and voice of reasoning proved essential in supporting his drivers during the make-or-break moments that NASCAR racing is so famous for. No matter his assignment, Ratcliff has risen to the occasion for Joe Gibbs Racing each time. Whether it was running for a championship in the Cup Series or juggling the variability that comes with leading the 'All-Star Car' in the Xfinity Series, Ratcliff always found a way to find speed and adapt to the circumstances. The Joe Gibbs Racing family is grateful for everything Ratcliff has contributed over the years and is proud to see him continue his career with the organization moving forward.

Jason Ratcliff, Crew Chief of the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra - Incoming Team/Driver Coordinator

“I’m excited to transition into this new role with Joe Gibbs Racing. The team has become home to me over the years and I’m grateful that they have grown with me as my career has evolved. The opportunity to help the next generation of crew chiefs and drivers is something that means a lot to me and it means the world that I get to do it at the same team that I have built my legacy with.”

Steve Desouza, Executive Vice President - GM of JGR NXS/ARCA

“Jason (Ratcliff) has been an essential player in Joe Gibbs Racing’s success for the past 18 years and we’re all looking forward to seeing our relationship with him continue. He is a true professional and offers a veteran mindset that a lot of our younger crew chiefs and drivers could benefit immensely from. When you consider his attention to detail, proven success, and consistent composure, it’s clear that this new role suits him. As we look ahead to 2024, we are grateful to have him as a leader and role model for all the growing talent that we have within our organization.”

