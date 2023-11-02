Myatt Snider / No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra Preview

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

SNIDER AT PHOENIX: Myatt Snider and the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra head to Phoenix Raceway this weekend, where the 28-year-old Charlotte, NC native will close out the 2023 NXS season with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates. Snider has six previous starts at the track, highlighted by a career best finish of 11 th in 2021. Cumulatively, Snider has an average start of 21.2 and an average finish of 18.5 at Phoenix, and looks to improve on those numbers in this weekend’s season finale.

Snider’s relationship with JGR started all the way back in 2014 when he joined the team as a fabrication intern. From there, he continued to be a part of the JGR family as a mechanic. Snider spent a total of three years with the team and now watches his career come full circle as he gets behind the wheel for the same organization he once worked for as a young man. THE NO. 19 IN 2023: The JGR No. 19 will have a rotating schedule of drivers throughout the 2023 season. Drivers who have raced the No. 19 as of Martinsville are Ty Gibbs, Connor Mosack, Ryan Truex, Denny Hamlin, Joe Graf Jr., Trevor Bayne, and Snider. With three wins on the year from Truex, Gibbs, and Hamlin, the group of drivers have carried the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra to ninth in the owners’ points standings. Snider is slated finish out the season for the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 16 NXS wins at Phoenix Raceway, including three of the past four races at the one-mile track. In 113 combined starts at Phoenix, the organization has posted 50 top-five finishes, 80 top-10s, 20 pole awards, and 3,365 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Joey Logano, and Smith have all taken JGR to NXS victory lane at Phoenix. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Myatt Snider’s 2023 season:

Twitter: @myattsnider I Facebook: Myatt Snider I Instagram: @myatt_snider I Website: myattsnider.com

RACE INFO: The NXS Championship Race at Phoenix is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST on Saturday, November 4. The race will be broadcast on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

Myatt Snider, Driver of the No. 19 Tree Top Toyota GR Supra

What are your thoughts as you head into your final race of the season?

“I’m hoping we can give Jason (Ratcliff) a fun final ride this weekend. He’s a true role model in our sport and I have loved working with him this year. With this being his last race as a full-time crew chief, I would love to help him go out with a bang. I’m looking forward to getting out there this weekend and ending the year on a high note.”

