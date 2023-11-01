Stewart-Haas Racing: Phoenix NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer is locked and loaded for his third Championship 4 appearance in his fourth fulltime NASCAR Xfinity Series season Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. To say the 25-year-old from Ladera Ranch, California, backed his way into this year’s Championship 4 can be taken literally, but not necessarily figuratively as he and the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) mounted a relatively strong run through this year’s Xfinity Series Playoffs. In overtime at last weekend’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Custer appeared on the brink of elimination as fellow playoff contenders Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill were running at the front of the field on the final lap. Mayhem ensued as the they were headed to the checkered flag, and Custer was one of several drivers caught up in the multicar accident. But he smartly threw his racecar into reverse and crossed the finish line backward to secure his spot in the Championship 4 by a seven-point margin ahead of fifth-place Hill. Custer drove to runner-up finishes in each of his previous Championship 4 appearances in 2018 and 2019, when the season finale took place at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He looks to go one better this weekend to take home his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship after 200 laps around Phoenix’s desert mile oval. • Custer’s journey to the Championship 4 was full of highs and lows. After returning to fulltime Xfinity Series competition in 2023, he struggled to find speed in the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang at the outset of the season. He wouldn’t get his first top-five finish until the season’s seventh race April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, but from there, the No. 00 team became a force to be reckoned with. Custer drove to his first win June 3 at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway, and his second on July 1 in the inaugural Chicago Street Race. With new crew chief Jonathan Toney on the pit box and Custer behind the wheel, the No. 00 team has picked up 13 top-fives this season and has led 490 laps. While this is Toney’s first run as crew chief for the Xfinity Series championship, he has experience on a title-winning team. He was the lead engineer during SHR co-owner Tony Stewart’s 2011 NASCAR Cup Series championship. • Saturday’s season finale will be Custer’s eighth Xfinity Series start at Phoenix. After a 21st-place finish in his debut at the track in March 2017, he never finished worse than 12th in his next six Xfinity Series starts there, highlighted by a second-place result in the November 2019 race. When he and the series last visited the track in March, Custer earned his first pole of the season and ran in the top-10 for a majority of the race before finishing 12th. Custer also has 12 NASCAR starts outside of the Xfinity Series at Phoenix – six in the Cup Series with a best finish of ninth in March 2020, three in the Truck Series with a best finish of third in November 2014, and three in the K&N Pro Series West. His victory from the pole in March 2014, when he led a race-high 62 of 80 laps, was the best of his three K&N Pro Series West outings, with finishes of third and sixth in the other two.