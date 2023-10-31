No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

NEMECHEK AT PHOENIX: John Hunter Nemechek has posted two top-five finishes and six top-10s in six career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix Raceway. Earlier this season, Nemechek started fourth, led 19 laps, and rallied back for a sixth-place finish after a mid-race penalty for a restart infraction. Phoenix was also the site of Nemechek’s first career Xfinity Series pole award in November 2018. He also owns three top-five finishes and six top-10s in nine career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the one-mile tri-oval.

Through the season’s first 32 races, Nemechek leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers in wins (seven), top-five finishes (17), top-10s (24), laps led (1,017), and average finishing position (8.9). According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek also leads the series in average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15. PODIUM FINISHER: In addition to owning a series-best seven wins, Nemechek has finished inside the top three in 15 of 32 races this season.

In addition to owning a series-best seven wins, Nemechek has finished inside the top three in 15 of 32 races this season. 100th START: Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway will be Nemechek’s 100th career start in the Xfinity Series. Since making his Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2018, he has recorded nine victories, 34 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s, three pole awards, and 1,587 laps led.

Saturday’s race at Phoenix Raceway will be Nemechek’s 100th career start in the Xfinity Series. Since making his Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February 2018, he has recorded nine victories, 34 top-five finishes, 61 top-10s, three pole awards, and 1,587 laps led. CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE: Joe Nemechek won the Xfinity Series championship in 1992. If John Hunter can win this year’s title, he and his father would become the first father-son duo to win the Xfinity Series championship.

Joe Nemechek won the Xfinity Series championship in 1992. If John Hunter can win this year’s title, he and his father would become the first father-son duo to win the Xfinity Series championship. BESHORE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4: This marks Ben Beshore’s first time as a Championship 4 crew chief, but it is not his first time competing for a NASCAR national series title. Prior to transitioning to the crew chief role in 2019, Beshore was part of four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 appearances as a race engineer working with Kyle Busch, including the team’s 2015 championship.

This marks Ben Beshore’s first time as a Championship 4 crew chief, but it is not his first time competing for a NASCAR national series title. Prior to transitioning to the crew chief role in 2019, Beshore was part of four consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 appearances as a race engineer working with Kyle Busch, including the team’s 2015 championship. PYE BARKER: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will be featured as the primary sponsor of Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the nation’s leader in fire protection, life safety, and security services providing its services to a wide variety of industries, including commercial, residential, petrochemical, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and government. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfire.com. JGR AT PHOENIX: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 16 Xfinity Series wins at Phoenix Raceway, including three of the past four races at the one-mile track. In 113 combined starts at Phoenix, the organization has posted 50 top-five finishes, 80 top-10s, 20 pole awards, and 3,365 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Joey Logano, and Sammy Smith have all taken JGR to Xfinity Series victory lane at Phoenix.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned 16 Xfinity Series wins at Phoenix Raceway, including three of the past four races at the one-mile track. In 113 combined starts at Phoenix, the organization has posted 50 top-five finishes, 80 top-10s, 20 pole awards, and 3,365 laps led. Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, Ty Gibbs, Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, Joey Logano, and Sammy Smith have all taken JGR to Xfinity Series victory lane at Phoenix. JGR XFINITY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIPS: Joe Gibbs Racing has claimed four Xfinity Series driver’s championships, including the past two with Daniel Hemric (2021) and Ty Gibbs (2022). Kyle Busch (2009) and Daniel Suárez (2016) also won Xfinity Series driver’s championships for the organization. The team also won the Xfinity Series owner’s championship in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2022.

Joe Gibbs Racing has claimed four Xfinity Series driver’s championships, including the past two with Daniel Hemric (2021) and Ty Gibbs (2022). Kyle Busch (2009) and Daniel Suárez (2016) also won Xfinity Series driver’s championships for the organization. The team also won the Xfinity Series owner’s championship in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2022. TUNE IN: Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

Talk about racing for the Xfinity Series championship this weekend…

“This is what you dream of and what you work all year for. Our goal at the start of the season was to win the championship and we’ve had an incredible season so far. We’re excited about this opportunity and we’re ready for it. Phoenix is a track I really enjoy, and it has been a great place for Joe Gibbs Racing for a long time, so we are going there with a lot of confidence and now it’s up to us to do our best to get the job done.”

JGR PR