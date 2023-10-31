RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Phoenix Raceway

“It’s bittersweet to head out to Phoenix for our final race of 2023. We’ve had an up and down season, but we’ve come on really strong with our performance in the second half of the year. We’ve contended inside the top-10 in every single race lately, but circumstances beyond our control have kept us from scoring some of those results. It would mean a lot to everyone at Sam Hunt Racing to go grab a good result this weekend to head into the off season on a high note. I’m proud of everyone on the team for progressing throughout the year, and especially our partners Island Brands USA, Fire Dept. Coffee, Ruedebusch.com, and Toyota Racing who ultimately made it possible for us. Let’s go win in the desert!”

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Ruedebusch GR Supra