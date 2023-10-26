Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Martinsville Speedway October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Stretch Drive: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing is set to close the first chapter of its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s penultimate Dead On Tools 250 race at the famed Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The race signifies the 14th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. It continues the stretch drive for NASCAR’s secondary national series, with just two races remaining on its calendar. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue in the Old Dominion, the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 31, arrived at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 32nd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 93 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Martinsville (Va.) Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Dead On Tools 250 will mark Moffitt’s sixth start at the famed 0.526-mile paperclip oval. He has delivered one top-10, three top-15 and four top-20 finishes in his previous five efforts. His track-best result occurred during the 2023 spring edition of the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 when Moffitt steered to a track best of ninth after starting 16th for AM Racing. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has two NASCAR Cup Series and six NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Martinsville. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a short track, Moffitt has made 14 starts throughout his career, earning three top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 18.8. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 115 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.8. He earned AM Racing a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. In addition to 115 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 93 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway | Contender Boats 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season in the final intermediate race track of the season. The AM Racing team unloaded with speed in their No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang. After a strong practice, Moffitt qualified his No. 25 AM Racing Ford Mustang sixth. From the drop of the green flag, the team showcased they had a car capable of contending for their second top-five finish of the season after finishing fifth in Stage 1. Unfortunately, early in Stage 3, Moffitt was an innocent victim in a restart accident that prematurely ended the team’s day and a frustrating 35th-place finish. In 31 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, nine top-10s, 16 top-15s, 20 top-20s, and an average finish of 17.9. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 130th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his seventh race at Martinsville Speedway. In his previous 129 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.