RCR NXS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

"We really fought the balance of our United Rentals Chevrolet throughout the entire race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The car was very loose on entry, loose back to throttle, and was really hard to commit back to the throttle. That's where I was getting beat because other guys could turn under and drive up beside me. We fought that all day. My Richard Childress Racing guys did a good job on pit road and gaining spots for us to have a shot at us. I hated to see the caution come out there after that one lap when I was beside the No. 1, because I think if I could have gotten in clean air, who knows what could have happened. Overall, it's a solid day for our No. 21 team. It's unfortunate that a Playoff guy who was underneath us won the race. When we go to Martinsville Speedway next week, we have to have our stuff together. We have a lot of work to do before next weekend." -Austin Hill