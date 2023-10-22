Sunday, Oct 22

RCR NXS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Saturday, Oct 21 24
RCR NXS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

"We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. For 20-25 laps at the beginning of the run, my car would not handle and I would lose ground to the leaders. My Richard Childress Racing team worked on the car all day and at times I ran lap times faster than the leader. When everyone slowed down enough to where the bottom line didn't matter, I could run the fence and that seemed to fix any handling issues that I had with my Camaro. At that point, I could go fast and pass cars anywhere on the race track. I needed the race to go green when I was running fifth with 40 laps to go. I felt like we had a good shot at winning the race if that were to happen. Just a frustrating end to the day. The only goal now is to go win the race at Martinsville Speedway next weekend."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Battle to a Fourth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway
 

"We really fought the balance of our United Rentals Chevrolet throughout the entire race today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The car was very loose on entry, loose back to throttle, and was really hard to commit back to the throttle. That's where I was getting beat because other guys could turn under and drive up beside me. We fought that all day. My Richard Childress Racing guys did a good job on pit road and gaining spots for us to have a shot at us. I hated to see the caution come out there after that one lap when I was beside the No. 1, because I think if I could have gotten in clean air, who knows what could have happened. Overall, it's a solid day for our No. 21 team. It's unfortunate that a Playoff guy who was underneath us won the race. When we go to Martinsville Speedway next week, we have to have our stuff together. We have a lot of work to do before next weekend."

 

-Austin Hill

« Sam Mayer Makes Miami Moves; Wins in Homstead and Clinches Spot in Championship 4
