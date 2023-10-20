Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Homestead-Miami Speedway October NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Stretch Drive: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, AM Racing is set to close the first chapter of its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race signifies the 13th race of the second half of the 2023 Xfinity Series season for the Statesville, N.C.-based organization. It kicks off the stretch drive for NASCAR’s secondary national series, with just three races remaining on its calendar. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue just outside the “Magic City,” the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa, hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 31, arrived at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Partner Intel: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 31st of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 90 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Contender Boats 300 will mark Moffitt’s third start at the Southern Florida 1.5-mile speedway. He has delivered one top-10 finish in his previous two efforts. His track-best result occurred during the 2021 spring edition of the Contender Boats 250 when Moffitt steered to a Homestead best of seventh after starting sixth for Our Motorsports. In addition to his previous two Xfinity Series races, the popular driver also owns three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead and two NASCAR Cup Series starts driving for Front Row Motorsports. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 56 starts throughout his career, earning one pole and 19 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.6. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 114 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. During that tenure, he also holds an average finishing position of 17.6. He earned AM Racing a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. In addition to 114 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 93 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 302 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Brett Moffitt, and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season in the penultimate intermediate race track of the season. With new partner Lane Frost Brand on board, Moffitt qualified his No. 25 Lane Frost Brand Ford Mustang 27th and despite making contact with the outside wall early in the race, Moffitt and the AM Racing team continued to work their ill-handling race car to post a respectable 24th place finish at the checkered flag. In 30 races this season, Moffit has delivered one top-five, nine top-10s, 16 top-15s, 20 top-20s, and an average finish of 17.3. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 129th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday afternoon and his fifth race at the 1.5-mile facility in the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade County. In his previous 128 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and X | Twitter @brett_moffitt.