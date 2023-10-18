Thursday, Oct 19

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, Oct 18 34
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Contender Boats 300
  • Date: Saturday, October 21
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: NBC | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Friday, October 20
  • Time: 6:00PM EST
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, October 20
  • Time: 6:30 EST
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap |One Round
 
NXS HOMESTEAD STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 18th
Best Finish: 18th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 9th
Best Finish: 7th
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will pilot the No. 26 CRUSH Lemonade GR Supra in the Contender Boats 300 on Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway, marking Grala's 75th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start.
 
  • Grala has one career NXS start at Homestead-Miami from 2018 where he started and finished 18th.
  • Additionally, Grala has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile track in Homestead, Florida.
 
  • Wrapped in black and neon yellow, the No. 26 GR Supra will highlight CRUSH's newest malt beverage flavor -- Lemonade. For more information about CRUSH, please visit IslandBrandsUSA.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
“Homestead has to be one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. You’re constantly chasing speed in different lines of the race track, often right up against the wall. The No. 26 team was very strong there last year, so I’m hoping we can turn those notes into another big performance on Saturday. We had some unfortunate luck last week with a mechanical failure, but aside from that we’ve been on a roll lately. We have three races left to close the season on a high note, so I’m ready to get out there and do it.”
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 CRUSH Lemonade GR Supra
 
SHR PR
